"What Have We Become?" | MG Slams Viliame Kikau Decision

Just moments before Viliame Kikau's two-match ban was formally upheld at the NRL judiciary, Mark "MG" Geyer slammed the decision to suspend the 24-year-old for his hit on Darren Nicholls.

Speaking on Tuesday night's The Rush Hour with MG, the former Panther questioned how anyone could have seen what Kikau did as a shoulder charge.

"What have we become?" MG questioned. "If we penalise a bloke for that type of tackle?"

Not long after MG spoke, word came down that Kikau had failed to overturn the decision, meaning he'll now sit out the Panthers' clash with the Raiders this weekend and their Round 20 game against the Bulldogs.

