What Inglis Said To Burgess After Fractured Cheekbone

Greg Inglis has revealed the simple yet effective message he delivered to Sam Burgess after he famously broke his cheekbone in the 2014 Grand Final.

Burgess clashed heads with James Graham in the opening tackle of the game and played the entire 80 minutes with the injury.

He also picked up the Clive Churchill Medal as the best player on the field.

“I need you out here, but we’ve got you,” Inglis said to Burgess after he sustained the injury.

“There’s footage of where I grabbed his cheekbone by mistake and said it to him.

“It was like history repeating itself with John Sattler playing all the way through with a broken jaw.”

Inglis took the Triple M Saturday Scrum on a trip memory lane down to talk all things 2014 including why he didn’t celebrate after the game.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!