What Is McHappy Day And How Can You Get Involved?

It's the one day of the year where you can stuff your face with Maccas without the guilt...

This McHappy Day, help seriously ill children and their families by raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness, it impacts the whole family. RMHC provide a range of programs to help families stay together and close to the care they need.

Every year, all McDonald's restaurants across Australia participate in McHappy Day, while businesses and individuals contribute through setting goals, donating or fundraising.

There are a number of ways you can get involved this McHappy Day:



Visit a McDonald's restaurant and purchase $2 or $10 Helping Hands, or $5 silly socks

10c from every 600mL bottle of water sold at McDonald's will go directly to RMHC this McHappy Day.

$2 from every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day goes directly to RMHC.

Round your order total to the nearest dollar and donate the change

Donate directly through the RMHC website.

Last year, McHappy Day raised an incredible $4.9m.

McHappy Day will fall on Saturday 16th November this year. Find out more at the McHappy Day website.

