What Kambosos Must Change In Redemption Fight

Australian boxing expert and journalist Ben Damon says it's crucial George Kambosos finds a way to be more aggressive in his redemption fight with American Devin Haney.

Kambosos on Sunday gets his shot at redemption in his bid to become the undisputed lightweight champion, after going down via unanimous decision to the American in June on home soil.

Damon explained why Kambosos, who's listed as the underdog, must try something completely different if he's to pull off a monumental upset.

"He's got to be more aggressive, last time he sat back at the exact distance Haney wanted him to be, he was right on the end of all his punches and couldn't get past the jab," Damon said on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

"He has to be more aggressive and throw himself through that jab and get inside and punch when he's there.

"He will try and turn it ugly and a lot of that will come down to the referee... it's so hard to get close to someone like Haney."