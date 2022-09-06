What Parents Can Expect Ahead Of Childcare Educators' ‘Shut Down’ Action

Parents around Australia are wondering if their children are going to be affected in tomorrows ‘stop work’ action.

Dubbed a "shut down" by the United Workers Union (UWU) and not a strike, childcare educators will hold a series of demonstrations nationwide on Wednesday with most beginning at 3pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

"Parents should talk to their early educators to see if the action is impacting their centre and room," UWU early education director Helen Gibbons said.

It comes as early education workers are striking over staffing shortages, an ongoing pay dispute and funding support.

Early education consultant Lisa Bryant told ABC workers want "a bit of respect for the work that they do".

"If someone can walk out of a childcare centre and make more money stacking shelves in Woolworths, we've got a problem." - Lisa Bryant

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.