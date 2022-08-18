What's Being 'Missed' In Ponga Controversy

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham says what's "being missed" in Kalyn Ponga's controversial toilet cubical incident was fans and teammates seeing the Knights skipper away from the team on game day.

Newcastle confirmed on Monday the club had launched an investigation after a video emerged of captain Ponga and teammate Kurt Mann allegedly being escorted out of a toilet cubical.

The incident occurred with Ponga out for the remainder of the season due to repeated head knocks.

Graham explained on Triple M why he was disappointed to see the Knights captain away from the playing group.

"It shows something. It shows something to those lads that the skipper cares... you're paid enough to put football first," Graham told Triple M.

