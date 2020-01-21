What’s happening this Australia Day for the Limestone Coast?

Australia Day celebrations will be in full swing across the region this weekend, with plenty of community events happening.

Breakfasts are planned in Naracoorte, Beachport, Penola, Kalangadoo, Mt Gambier, Robe, Portland and many more local towns and community members are encouraged to join the celebrations

Here are just some of the many incredible events you can be a part of across the limestone coast:

Mount Gambier: 2020 AUSTRALIA DAY BREAKFAST AND AWARDS CEREMONY - The City of Mount Gambier invites everyone to the to celebrate what’s great about being Australian at the Australia Day Breakfast and Awards Ceremony; from 730 at Mount Gambier Cave Gardens

It all starts at 7.30am with breakfast provided by the Lakes Rotary Club of Mount Gambier.

(Breakfast will be available for purchase (adults $10, children $5) cooked by Lakes Rotary Club with all proceeds donated to worthy causes).

There will be entertainment provided by local musicians including Cheap Sunnies, Phoenix Music Studios and North Primary.

Come dressed in your favourite Aussie outfit and join in the celebrations as we recognise the noteworthy achievements and contribution of the Australia Day awardees in our community.

Official flag raising and awards ceremony starts at 9:15am.

Australia Day – Celebrate what’s great!

Beachport: The Beachport Australia Day Breakfast and Presentations, including an Australia Day address and award presentation for Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Lagoon Reserve Beachport, 8am – 10:30am (Breakfast supplied by the Lions Club)

Casterton: Australia Day Breakfast 8.00am – Free BBQ breakfast & entertainment. 9.00am – Flag raising ceremony – featuring guest speaker, Australia Day Ambassador - Australia Day Awards Island Park, Murray Street, Casterton

Heywood: Australia Day Lunch - Flag Raising Ceremony, 12:00 noon – Flag raising ceremony – featuring guest speaker, Australia Day Ambassador - Australia Day Awards including Heywood Citizen Award 12.30pm – Free BBQ lunch (Bring a chair or rug) – on the Banks of the Fitzroy River

Kalangadoo: The Kalangadoo Australia Day Breakfast and Presentations, including an Australia Day address and award presentation for Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Kalangadoo Institute, 8am – 10:30am (Breakfast supplied by the Lions Club)

Kongorong: The District Council of Grant’s 2020 Australia Day Celebration will be held at the Kongorong Sportsmen’s Oval on Sunday 26 January 2020 from 11.30am.

The free family friendly event will feature entertainment by the Mount Gambier City Band, free jump-castle for children and vintage car display.

BBQ lunch (meat and salad) will be available from 11.30am – 1.00pm for a gold coin contribution – please bring your own cutlery.

Official proceedings including Australian National Anthem, Welcome to Country, Citizenship Ceremony and Australia Day Citizen of the Year Awards announcement and presentation will start at 1.15pm.

Kiosk will be open for drinks and dessert.

Please bring your own chair, table, picnic rug and cutlery.

Please do not bring pets, glass or BYO alcohol.

The Australia Day Citizen of the Year Awards, Young Citizen of the Year Awards and Community Event of the Year Awards are presented annually to local citizens / groups who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

Kingston: 7:30am - 11:30am Sunday 26 Jan 2020

Kingston SE Lions Park, Hanson Street, Kingston

Lucindale: There will be a community lunch at 11.00am at the rotunda Centenary Park, Musgrave Avenue. Australia Day celebrations are an opportunity for the community to come together, acknowledge the contribution people have made to the community and welcome new citizens to the community. The Lucindale Australia

Naracoorte: The Naracoorte Australia Day celebrations kick off at 7.00am

Naracoorte Town Square with breakfast supplied by local service clubs, entertainment starts from 7.35am and the official ceremony commencing at 7.55am.

Nelson: Australia Day Breakfast 8.00am - Complimentary Breakfast at Bridge Park - A raffle will also be held during the proceedings –

Millicent: The Millicent Australia Day Breakfast and Presentations, including an Australia Day

address and award presentation for Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Millicent Jubilee Park, 8am – 10:30am (Breakfast supplied by the Lions Club)

Penola: The Penola Australia Day Breakfast and Presentations, event includes an Australia Day

address and award presentation for Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Penola War Memorial Park, 8am – 10:30am (Breakfast supplied by the Lions Club)

Portland: Australia Day Breakfast 8.00am – Free BBQ breakfast & entertainment. 9.00am – Flag raising ceremony – featuring guest speaker, Australia Day Ambassador - Australia Day Awards - Australian Citizenship Ceremony - Glenelg Shire Municipal Office, 71 Cliff Street, Portland

Robe: Australia Day Celebrations 2017 8:00am to 11:00am

Robe Institute Lawns, Robe.