What's Happening With The Merredin Water Tank?

A part of history looks set to be dismantled and put on display in a Museum in Merredin. The iconic water tower on Todd Street (Great Eastern Highway) in Merredin has been cordoned off and looks set to be rehoused.

The Tank installed in 1912, gave life to steam engines travelling the Wheatbelt and Eastern Goldfields Railways. It is currently under the management of the Public Transport Authority, however at a public meeting in Tuesday night, there were no representatives from the PTA present to discuss its future but its believed they recommend moving the tank and

The condition of the icon is as follows following an engineering report:

Has several cracks and a sever crack in particular

Considered to be structurally unsafe.

Has a severe crack

Is empty

The stand is secure and likely to remain for several years.

The Heritage Council has permitted the removal of the tank due to the risk it holds. There is support for a replica tank to replace the original. The removal is subject to four conditions and that also includes interpretation and conservation.

Merredin CEO Greg Powell spoke about the process at the community meeting.

A couple of Merredin locals also gave us their thoughts on what should happen with the tank.