What's Next For NASA's Quest To Put Man Back On The Moon?

On The Science Briefing

Article heading image for What's Next For NASA's Quest To Put Man Back On The Moon?

Artemis 1 - the first stage of NASA's mission to put humans back on the moon - was a success.

NASA's Orion crew module tumbled through the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of over 40,000 km/h on Sunday, December 11, before landing safely in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. 

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars - but there's a long way to go yet.

Dr Sophie Calabretto spoke to  Cosmos Magazine journalist Matthew Agius on The Science Briefing about what the Artemis 1 spacecraft did while it was up there, what we've learnt so far and what comes next for NASA's boldest lunar mission to date.

Take a listen:

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.

