What's On April: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month.

Industry Night

Head on over to Pearlers Bar for Industry night from 9PM, where you can jam out to DJ Gonzo and indulge in some pizza and beer jugs until late!

Date: Every Tuesday

Time: From 9pm

Location: Pearlers Bar

Wasamba - Broome Carnival Drummers Practice

This is your opportunity to whip out your brightest carnival inspired costumes and let loose on some percussion drums with a huge group of WA's most colourful people! Let your hair down and surrender to the Latin American samba music every Tuesday from 6.30PM.

Date: Every Tuesday

Time: From 6.30 - 8pm

Location: Goolarri Enterprise

Trivia Night

Test your knowledge and drop into Divers Tavern for a great night of trivia with up to $500 of cash prizes to be won!

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: Divers Tavern

Bingo

What's better than a bingo, bar and bring your own snacks night?! Pop by the Broome RSL on the Cnr of Barker St and Robinson St to try your luck at a good old game of bingo!

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6pm - 7pm

Location: Broome RSL

Sink the PINK

Try to out play your pals at a few games of pool every Thursday from 3PM. With ever drink you purchase you'll receive one pink ticket which will put in the running to win a $250 cash prize!

Date: Every Thursday

Time: From 3pm

Location: The Roey

Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot bowls is a favourite Australian pastime, so why not make a tradition out of it? Every Friday night from 6pm, grab your friends and head on down to the local bowls club on the Cnr of Louis & Herbet Sts, for a cheeky game of bowls to kick off the weekend!

Date: Every Friday

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Bowling Club

Goose Club

Head into the Roey every Saturday for bevies by the plenty! Not only will you in good company, but you'll also have the opportunity to join the 2pm raffle for charity with huge prizes to be won.

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am

Location: The Roey

Social Tennis

Exercising isn't always fun, but when you're joining your mates for a friendly game of social tennis, it's not all that bad! Join other amateur tennis players for a few games for only $10 per person, very Tuesday & Thursday night from 7 - 9pm.

Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday

Time: 7pm - 9pm

Location: BRAC

Broome Courthouse Markets

The gorgeous Broome Courthouse Markets have been around for over 25 years, supplying locals with some of the best food, fashion and arts & crafts in the region. Grab the kids and head on in fora hot cup of coffee while strolling past over 115 creative stalls.

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 8am

Location: Broome Courthouse

Easter Fun in Chinatown

If you don't have Easter plans yet, save the date because Chinatown Broome are throwing one awesome Easter party! From 9am - 11am party goers will be treated to face painting, a bunny ear craft station, balloons and Easter egg decorating!

Date: Saturday, April 3rd

Time: 9am - 11am

Location: Sun Picture Garden

Miss Behave and the School of Fun Live in Oasis

Been craving some live music? Well, The Roey has answered your call and will be featuring Broome's favourite band Miss Behave and the School of Fun on April 3rd at 10pm for a free concert.

Date: Saturday, April 3rd

Time: 10pm

Location: The Roey

J4K Feed the little Kids Charity Auction

Do your part for the community and check out some of the awesome items up for grabs at the J4K charity auction to raise money for disadvantaged Australian children.

Date: Monday, April 19th

Time: 5pm

Location: Broome Fishing Club

Staircase to the Moon

Check out this gorgeous natural phenomenon, where the full moon rises over the total flats of Roebuck Bay. The breathtaking event will be taking place over 2-3 days between 5.30pm and 8.30pm. The Staircase to the Moon will also be taking place at Town Beach, so pop by on your way past to grab some street eats and to check out the local entertainment.

Date: Tuesday 27th, Wednesday 28th, Thursday 29th

Time: Tues - 5.50pm, Wed - 6.40pm, Thurs - 7.34pm

Location: The Mangrove

Caravana Sun at Divers Tavern

Head out for some more live music at Divers Tavern! Kick back with a cold beer and watch Caravana Sun jam out from 9.30pm Friday.

Date: Friday, April 30th

Time: 9.30pm

Location: Divers Tavern

