What's On April: Broome's Most Comprehensive Event Guide
Here's what's on this month
Industry Night
Head on over to Pearlers Bar for Industry night from 9PM, where you can jam out to DJ Gonzo and indulge in some pizza and beer jugs until late!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: From 9pm
Location: Pearlers Bar
Wasamba - Broome Carnival Drummers Practice
This is your opportunity to whip out your brightest carnival inspired costumes and let loose on some percussion drums with a huge group of WA's most colourful people! Let your hair down and surrender to the Latin American samba music every Tuesday from 6.30PM.
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: From 6.30 - 8pm
Location: Goolarri Enterprise
Trivia Night
Test your knowledge and drop into Divers Tavern for a great night of trivia with up to $500 of cash prizes to be won!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern
Bingo
What's better than a bingo, bar and bring your own snacks night?! Pop by the Broome RSL on the Cnr of Barker St and Robinson St to try your luck at a good old game of bingo!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6pm - 7pm
Location: Broome RSL
Sink the PINK
Try to out play your pals at a few games of pool every Thursday from 3PM. With ever drink you purchase you'll receive one pink ticket which will put in the running to win a $250 cash prize!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: From 3pm
Location: The Roey
Barefoot Bowls
Barefoot bowls is a favourite Australian pastime, so why not make a tradition out of it? Every Friday night from 6pm, grab your friends and head on down to the local bowls club on the Cnr of Louis & Herbet Sts, for a cheeky game of bowls to kick off the weekend!
Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club
Goose Club
Head into the Roey every Saturday for bevies by the plenty! Not only will you in good company, but you'll also have the opportunity to join the 2pm raffle for charity with huge prizes to be won.
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am
Location: The Roey
Social Tennis
Exercising isn't always fun, but when you're joining your mates for a friendly game of social tennis, it's not all that bad! Join other amateur tennis players for a few games for only $10 per person, very Tuesday & Thursday night from 7 - 9pm.
Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday
Time: 7pm - 9pm
Location: BRAC
Broome Courthouse Markets
The gorgeous Broome Courthouse Markets have been around for over 25 years, supplying locals with some of the best food, fashion and arts & crafts in the region. Grab the kids and head on in fora hot cup of coffee while strolling past over 115 creative stalls.
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 8am
Location: Broome Courthouse
Easter Fun in Chinatown
If you don't have Easter plans yet, save the date because Chinatown Broome are throwing one awesome Easter party! From 9am - 11am party goers will be treated to face painting, a bunny ear craft station, balloons and Easter egg decorating!
Date: Saturday, April 3rd
Time: 9am - 11am
Location: Sun Picture Garden
Miss Behave and the School of Fun Live in Oasis
Been craving some live music? Well, The Roey has answered your call and will be featuring Broome's favourite band Miss Behave and the School of Fun on April 3rd at 10pm for a free concert.
Date: Saturday, April 3rd
Time: 10pm
Location: The Roey
J4K Feed the little Kids Charity Auction
Do your part for the community and check out some of the awesome items up for grabs at the J4K charity auction to raise money for disadvantaged Australian children.
Date: Monday, April 19th
Time: 5pm
Location: Broome Fishing Club
Staircase to the Moon
Check out this gorgeous natural phenomenon, where the full moon rises over the total flats of Roebuck Bay. The breathtaking event will be taking place over 2-3 days between 5.30pm and 8.30pm. The Staircase to the Moon will also be taking place at Town Beach, so pop by on your way past to grab some street eats and to check out the local entertainment.
Date: Tuesday 27th, Wednesday 28th, Thursday 29th
Time: Tues - 5.50pm, Wed - 6.40pm, Thurs - 7.34pm
Location: The Mangrove
Caravana Sun at Divers Tavern
Head out for some more live music at Divers Tavern! Kick back with a cold beer and watch Caravana Sun jam out from 9.30pm Friday.
Date: Friday, April 30th
Time: 9.30pm
Location: Divers Tavern
