What's On December: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Pub Trivia

Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Bingo Night

Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome

Sink The Pink

Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.

Date: Every Friday

Time: 3pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!

Date: Every Friday

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome

Wet T-Shirt Comp

The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!

Date: Every Thursday

Time: 8pm-1am

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice

WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights!