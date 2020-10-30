What's On December: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide
For Anastasia's Of Broome
Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.
Pub Trivia
Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Goose Club
Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Bingo Night
Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Sink The Pink
Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.
Date: Every Friday
Time: 3pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Barefoot Bowls
Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!
Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Wet T-Shirt Comp
The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 8pm-1am
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice
WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights!
Date: Every Tuesday night
Time: 6:30pm-8pm
Location: Goolarri Media: 7-9 Blackman St, Broome
Matso's Beer Jam Night
Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Industry Tuesday
This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 9pm
Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome
Trivia Night
There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm!
Date: Every Wednesday Night
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd
For event details, find out more here
Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's
Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar.
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 12pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Social Tennis
Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members.
Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
For event details, find out more here
Junior Basketball
U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 7pm-10:30pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
For event details, find out more here
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - LETTERS TO SANTA
Make your own letter to Santa! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is open with activities every Tuesday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!
Date: Tuesday, December 1
Time: 4:30pm-6:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
For event details, find out more here
Chinatown Christmas Trails 2020
Chinatown is once again hosting a Christmas Trails event for the Broome community! If you wish to get involved or make a suggestion, send an email to [email protected]
Date: Friday, December 4
Time: 6pm-9pm
Location: Chinatown Broome
For event details, find out more here
F45 Broome Members Christmas Party
Join Cindy, Pete, Nici and the F45 Team at Divers Tavern (Beach Bar) on Friday 4th December at 6.00pm.
Our Challenge Winners will be announced along with our F45 Broome Member Awards. Come dressed in cocktail dress with a twist this year...cocktail Dress from the decade you were born!
Date: Friday, December 4
Time: 8pm-11pm
Location: Divers Tavern
For event details, find out more here
SANTA FUN - meet and greet, photos and face painting!
Meet Santa and have some fun - meet and greet, photos, face painting, balloons and LOTS of FUN!
Date: Saturday, December 5 & Saturday, December 12
Time: 12pm-3pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
For event details, find out more here
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - XMAS GLITTER TATTOOS
Get a glitter Christmas tattoo! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is open with activities every Tuesday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!
Date: Tuesday, December 8
Time: 4:30pm-6:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - BE JINGLED HAIR DESIGNS
Enjoy the be jingled hair designs! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is open with activities every Tuesday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!
Date: Tuesday, December 22
Time: 4:30pm-6:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - SANDY SENSORY PLAY
Enjoy sandy sensory play! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is open with activities every Tuesday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!
Date: Tuesday, 29 December
Time: 4:30pm-6:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
See all of Broome's Most Comprehensive Events Guide HERE, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.
30 October 2020
Article by:
In Association With Anastasia's Of Broome