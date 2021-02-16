What's On February: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here are some of the great events you need to check out this month!

Broome Pride 2021 Mardi Gras

Frock up and get ready to celebrate with Broome Pride Mardi Gras! Get involved with the return of Drag Bingo, Kimberley Queen, Mardi Gras Cabaret and Mardi Gras Dance Parties.

Feb 25

BROOME PRIDE DRAG BINGO - 7PM @ The Continental Hotel, Weld Street

Feb 26

Broome Pride CABARET - 6:30 PM Broome Convention Centre

Feb 27

Feb 28

Regular Events

Pearlers Bar

Head on down to Pearlers Bar & Restaurant every Tuesday from 9PM for Industry night! DJ Gonzo will be spinning the decks while you enjoy some cheap drinks and $5 pizzas. Follow the link for more details.

Broome Carnival Drummers

Get in touch with your rhythmic side with WASAMBA!! Join the non-for-profit group in their colourful costumes with their dance-worthy Latin American style percussions every Tuesday from 6.30PM-8PM.

Day: Tuesday night.

Time: 6.30- 8PM (arrive at 6:20)

Location: Goolarri Media, 7-9 Blackman Street, Broome.

Price: First night is FREE, after that it is $5 a rehearsal ($2 for kids)

Follow the link for more details.

Divers Tavern

Every Wednesday night from 7PM, try your luck at Divers Tavern trivia night! There's up to $500 cash up for grabs for first place and the runner up, plus a bunch of spot prizes and other giveaways. It's free to play but numbers are limited, so follow the link to book a spot before they run out!

Broome RSL

Who's up for a round of Bingo?! The Broome RSL will be hosting an open Bingo night from 6PM every Wednesday and you're invited! There will be $5 toasties available, but guests are welcome to bring along their own snacks. There will be full access to the bar so leave your bevies at home! The doors will be open from 6PM and the game will be kicking off at 7PM sharp. Follow the link for more info!

The Roey

Head to The Roey for your shot at winning the 'Sink the Pink' pool competition and the juicy $250 jackpot! Drop by every Friday from 3PM to take on some of the best pool players in Broome! Follow the link for more details.

Matso's Brewery

Do you fancy yourself an up and coming musician? Well, Matso's Brewery are offering you the platform to share your music with the locals. Every Tuesday, musicians of all kinds are invited to take the stage and show us what they've got and in return, Matso's will keep you hydrated with a beer and their famous Mac & Cheese! Follow the link for more info.

Broome Bowling Club

Who doesn't love a good game of barefoot bowls? Join your fellow bowls enthusiasts every Friday night for a friendly game of bowls and a few cheeky brews! To find out more, follow the link!

Matso's Brewery

Every Sunday, head down to Matso's Brewery for a relaxed afternoon on the beers with your mates. Grab yourself a bevy, jump on the dance floor and enjoy the immaculate vibes of the resident DJ from 5PM.

Tennis

This is your opportunity to get out doors and make the most of the great weather with some casual, social tennis! Competitive or not, this is the perfect opportunity for you and your pals to blow off some steam on the courts! Grab a racket and join the fun every Tuesday night from 7PM for only $5 for club members and $10 for non-club members. Follow the link for more details.

Broome Courthouse Markets

The best possible way to spend a Saturday morning is taking in the local art and culture at the Broome Courthouse Markets! There's plenty to do and see with arts & crafts, delicious food, beautiful clothes and plenty of music & entertainment. Follow the link for more info!

Special Events

Drag on Fleek

Always wondered how drag queens get that perfect eyeliner wing? Well, this is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest make up secrets from the best in the business as part of the Broome Pride 2021 Mardi Gras! The free event will be going down on Wednesday, February the 24th from 2.30PM until 5PM at the Sun Studios on Penbroke road. Follow the link for more Mardi Gras events!

Protective Behaviours Workshop

There's nothing more important than our children's safety! That's why WA Child Safety Services Broome are putting on a workshop to teach our kids safety skills that will keep them safe out in the big wide world.

Date: Thursday the 25th of February, 2021⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Time: 10AM - 12.30PM ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Place: Broome Circle, 27 Fredrick St

Follow the link for more information and to book yourself a spot!

Red Dress Run

3:00 PM @ Broome RSL Club (14 Robinson Street). Follow the Have a red dress hidden in away in your closet? It's time to throw it on with a pair of sneakers for the Has House Harriers Red Dress Run in support of the Royal Flying Doctors Service! Registration is $50, which will go towards your post run dinner and entertainment at the RSL club and of course, towards the RFDS. Feb 27,Follow the link for more details.

So, there you have it! Enjoy a full month of awesome events and activities this February.