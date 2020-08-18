What's On In August: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Pub Trivia Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table. Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome

Join musician and academic Karl Neuenfeldt as he shares songs and stories from Australia’s Pearl Frontier. Performing and playing recordings from his curated album of pearling songs, ‘Perfect Pearls’, he will also speak about the common themes of longing and belonging, love and loss associated with the pearling industry.

Date: Saturday, August 1

Time: 5pm-7:30pm

Location: Broome Historical Museum: 67 Robinson Street

Matso's Beer Jam Night

Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!

Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

Sink In The Pink

Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.

Date: Every Friday

Time: 3pm

Location: The Roey: orner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

The Flaming Galahs Great Australian Songbook

See Monty’s brand new show celebrating the music of Australia from hundreds of years ago to current hits! Monty Cotton and friends will take us for a fun ride along a cracking Australian musical timeline with classics from Banjo Paterson, Slim Dusty, Hunters and Collectors, INXS, John Williamson, Vance Joy, and more!

Date: Saturday, August 1

Time: 8pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Bingo Night

Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome

2000's Party at The Roey

The Roey takes you back to the 2000's, expect hits from everyone from Britney to Green Day. Featuring live tunes from Perth band, Jetpack, PLUS all the pop classics DJ'd throughout the evening.

Date: Sunday, August 2

Time: 4pm-7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Spacey Jane: Back On The Road

Spacey Jane cannot wait to get back on the road again in their home state. For them, this is the perfect way to take the music where it matters as things open up. In support will be break-out new indie act Ghost Care.

Date: Sunday, August 30

Time: 7pm-10:30pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Chinatown Ladies Night

The hugely popular Ladies Night is back on in Chinatown! Pop on your best frock, it's time to socialise again.

Date: Friday, August 7

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Chinatown Broome

Ordinary Meeting of Council

An Ordinary Meeting of Council is held on the fourth Thursday of each month starting at 5pm.

Date: Thursday, August 27

Time: 5pm

Location: Council Chambers, Corner Weld and Haas Streets

Broome Speedway: Round 3

Get ya backside trackside and enjoy round 3 of the Speedway! There is a full bar and canteen so you can be stocked up and ready to watch all the thrills! It all kicks off from 4:30pm.

Come and see all the thrills and spills. You won’t be disappointed.

Date: Saturday, August 8 & Saturday, August 22

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Broome Speedway: 2 Wattle Drive, Broome

Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!

Date: Every Friday

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome

Staircase To The Moon Night Market

The Thursday Night Markets are held at the Town Beach Reserve on Robinson Street every Thursday night from from June to September. Enjoy local cuisine, live music and a variety of local stallholders.

Date: Every Thursday night

Time: 4pm-8pm

Location: Town Beach

Josh J at The Roey

Fremantle singer & songwriter, Josh Johnstone, will be performing in Broome throughout August. Expect to hear your all your old favourite classic hits, plus a selection of Josh's tunes. Head to www.joshjohnstone.com for more info.

Date: Saturday, August 8

Time: 7pm-10pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

The Institute Of Techno 11

Head to The Roey for Institute of Techno 11 with Ainhoa Ruiz Rodriguez on the decks.

Date: Saturday, August 8

Time: 9pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Broome North Fishing Competition

Get around the Broome North Fishing Club comps: RecFish Thready Kick Off Comp, Mud Crap Comp & 2 Day Dive Comp!

Date: Sunday, August 2 | Dive Comp: Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16

Location: Broome North Fishing Club

Wet T-Shirt Comp

The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!

Date: Every Thursday

Time: 8pm-1am

Location: The Roey: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Broome Cup

We will have 6 Phantom race rounds.Win your horse and a chance to win CASH from 4pm in the Sports Bar.

Date: Saturday, August 15

Time: 4pm-1am

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Cygnet Bay Pearls and Moontide Distillery Ladies Night

Cygnet Bay Pearls and Moontide Distillery will partner up to show their beautiful pearls and jewellery while you taste their White Pearl Gin!

Date: Friday, August 7

Time: 4:30pm-10pm

Location: Moontide Distillery: 17 Gwendoline Crossing

2020 Miss Cable Beach Heat 1

The hottest bikini comp in Broome, the annual Miss Cable Beach is BACK! Proudly presented by Divers Tavern

Date: Saturday, August 22

Time: 7pm-11pm

Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Road, Broome

2020 Miss Cable Beach Heat 2

Round 2 will be their biggest yet, as they join forces with Beach Touch Footy - Broome 2020 after party for an incredible evening of non-stop fun! Cash prizes, drink specials & a DJ.

Date: Saturday, August 29

Time: 7pm-11pm

Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Road, Broome

Comedy Hypnotist Matt Hale's Feelgood Factory

Real Hypnosis, Real Fun! The international sellout award nominated hit finally brings his hilarious hypno suggestions to Broome to leave you feeling fantastic - on stage or in audience (you choose!).

With his own modern brand of hypno laughs (NO swinging watches & 100% chicken free!), Matt hypnotises volunteers with hilarious (but tasteful!) consequences as their imaginations work overtime! This is a family-friendly event with food trucks available.

Date: Friday, August 21

Time: 6pm-10pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre: 27 Weld Street

Free Outdoor Family Movie Night

Saltwater Activation Family Move Night is a free event for the whole family. Bring a rug, chair or bean bag. Bring snacks or enjoy Matt's Authentic Filipino Cuisine, Popcorn and face painting for the kids!

Date: Saturday, August 22

Time: 4:30pm-7:30pm

Location: Town Beach

Harvey Norman Cause 4 Paws

Cause 4 Paws is a family-friendly event filled with live music, door prizes, raffles and auctions to suit all budgets.SAFE Broome relies solely on donations and on average re-homes an animal every day. This doesn't come cheap with each animal being vet checked before they head to their foster home and often continued care before they are re-homed. There will be over $15,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Children under 16 are free.

Date: Saturday, August 22

Time: 3:30pm-10pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Drapht: Back On The Road

DRAPHT is renowned for his killer live show. He’ll be bringing along fellow WA hip-hop legends COMPLETE and DOWNSYDE for an all thriller, no filler show to be remembered. World class hip-hop all over WA.

Date: Sunday, August 23

Time: 7pm-10:30pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

The Sapphires

The Sapphires is one of Australia’s best-loved stories. This multiple award-winning musical play, that inspired the film, is coming to the Broome Civic centre stage for the first time. There will be a food fan & full bar.

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 3:30pm-10pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Industry Tuesday

This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!

Date: Tuesday, August 11

Time: 9pm

Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome

Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice

WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights!

Date: Every Tuesday night

Time: 6:30pm-8pm

Location: Goolarri Media: 7-9 Blackman St, Broome

See all of Broome's Most Comprehensive Events Guide HERE, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.