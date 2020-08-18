What's On In August: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide
For Anastasia's Of Broome
Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.
Goose Club
Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Pub Trivia
Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
Perfect Pearls - An Evening of Australian Pearling Songs
Join musician and academic Karl Neuenfeldt as he shares songs and stories from Australia’s Pearl Frontier. Performing and playing recordings from his curated album of pearling songs, ‘Perfect Pearls’, he will also speak about the common themes of longing and belonging, love and loss associated with the pearling industry.
Date: Saturday, August 1
Time: 5pm-7:30pm
Location: Broome Historical Museum: 67 Robinson Street
Matso's Beer Jam Night
Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
Sink In The Pink
Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.
Date: Every Friday
Time: 3pm
Location: The Roey: orner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
The Flaming Galahs Great Australian Songbook
See Monty’s brand new show celebrating the music of Australia from hundreds of years ago to current hits! Monty Cotton and friends will take us for a fun ride along a cracking Australian musical timeline with classics from Banjo Paterson, Slim Dusty, Hunters and Collectors, INXS, John Williamson, Vance Joy, and more!
Date: Saturday, August 1
Time: 8pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Bingo Night
Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome
2000's Party at The Roey
The Roey takes you back to the 2000's, expect hits from everyone from Britney to Green Day. Featuring live tunes from Perth band, Jetpack, PLUS all the pop classics DJ'd throughout the evening.
Date: Sunday, August 2
Time: 4pm-7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Spacey Jane: Back On The Road
Spacey Jane cannot wait to get back on the road again in their home state. For them, this is the perfect way to take the music where it matters as things open up. In support will be break-out new indie act Ghost Care.
Date: Sunday, August 30
Time: 7pm-10:30pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Chinatown Ladies Night
The hugely popular Ladies Night is back on in Chinatown! Pop on your best frock, it's time to socialise again.
Date: Friday, August 7
Time: 4:30pm
Location: Chinatown Broome
Ordinary Meeting of Council
An Ordinary Meeting of Council is held on the fourth Thursday of each month starting at 5pm.
Date: Thursday, August 27
Time: 5pm
Location: Council Chambers, Corner Weld and Haas Streets
Broome Speedway: Round 3
Get ya backside trackside and enjoy round 3 of the Speedway! There is a full bar and canteen so you can be stocked up and ready to watch all the thrills! It all kicks off from 4:30pm.
Come and see all the thrills and spills. You won’t be disappointed.
Date: Saturday, August 8 & Saturday, August 22
Time: 4:30pm
Location: Broome Speedway: 2 Wattle Drive, Broome
Barefoot Bowls
Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!
Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome
Staircase To The Moon Night Market
The Thursday Night Markets are held at the Town Beach Reserve on Robinson Street every Thursday night from from June to September. Enjoy local cuisine, live music and a variety of local stallholders.
Date: Every Thursday night
Time: 4pm-8pm
Location: Town Beach
Josh J at The Roey
Fremantle singer & songwriter, Josh Johnstone, will be performing in Broome throughout August. Expect to hear your all your old favourite classic hits, plus a selection of Josh's tunes. Head to www.joshjohnstone.com for more info.
Date: Saturday, August 8
Time: 7pm-10pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
The Institute Of Techno 11
Head to The Roey for Institute of Techno 11 with Ainhoa Ruiz Rodriguez on the decks.
Date: Saturday, August 8
Time: 9pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Broome North Fishing Competition
Get around the Broome North Fishing Club comps: RecFish Thready Kick Off Comp, Mud Crap Comp & 2 Day Dive Comp!
Date: Sunday, August 2 | Dive Comp: Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16
Location: Broome North Fishing Club
Wet T-Shirt Comp
The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 8pm-1am
Location: The Roey: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Broome Cup
We will have 6 Phantom race rounds.Win your horse and a chance to win CASH from 4pm in the Sports Bar.
Date: Saturday, August 15
Time: 4pm-1am
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Cygnet Bay Pearls and Moontide Distillery Ladies Night
Cygnet Bay Pearls and Moontide Distillery will partner up to show their beautiful pearls and jewellery while you taste their White Pearl Gin!
Date: Friday, August 7
Time: 4:30pm-10pm
Location: Moontide Distillery: 17 Gwendoline Crossing
2020 Miss Cable Beach Heat 1
Date: Saturday, August 22
Time: 7pm-11pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Road, Broome
2020 Miss Cable Beach Heat 2
Round 2 will be their biggest yet, as they join forces with Beach Touch Footy - Broome 2020 after party for an incredible evening of non-stop fun! Cash prizes, drink specials & a DJ.
Date: Saturday, August 29
Time: 7pm-11pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Road, Broome
Comedy Hypnotist Matt Hale's Feelgood Factory
Real Hypnosis, Real Fun! The international sellout award nominated hit finally brings his hilarious hypno suggestions to Broome to leave you feeling fantastic - on stage or in audience (you choose!).
With his own modern brand of hypno laughs (NO swinging watches & 100% chicken free!), Matt hypnotises volunteers with hilarious (but tasteful!) consequences as their imaginations work overtime! This is a family-friendly event with food trucks available.
Date: Friday, August 21
Time: 6pm-10pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre: 27 Weld Street
Free Outdoor Family Movie Night
Saltwater Activation Family Move Night is a free event for the whole family. Bring a rug, chair or bean bag. Bring snacks or enjoy Matt's Authentic Filipino Cuisine, Popcorn and face painting for the kids!
Date: Saturday, August 22
Time: 4:30pm-7:30pm
Location: Town Beach
Harvey Norman Cause 4 Paws
Cause 4 Paws is a family-friendly event filled with live music, door prizes, raffles and auctions to suit all budgets.SAFE Broome relies solely on donations and on average re-homes an animal every day. This doesn't come cheap with each animal being vet checked before they head to their foster home and often continued care before they are re-homed. There will be over $15,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Children under 16 are free.
Date: Saturday, August 22
Time: 3:30pm-10pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Drapht: Back On The Road
DRAPHT is renowned for his killer live show. He’ll be bringing along fellow WA hip-hop legends COMPLETE and DOWNSYDE for an all thriller, no filler show to be remembered. World class hip-hop all over WA.
Date: Sunday, August 23
Time: 7pm-10:30pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
The Sapphires
The Sapphires is one of Australia’s best-loved stories. This multiple award-winning musical play, that inspired the film, is coming to the Broome Civic centre stage for the first time. There will be a food fan & full bar.
Date: Friday, August 28
Time: 3:30pm-10pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Industry Tuesday
This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!
Date: Tuesday, August 11
Time: 9pm
Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome
Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice
WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights!
Date: Every Tuesday night
Time: 6:30pm-8pm
Location: Goolarri Media: 7-9 Blackman St, Broome
