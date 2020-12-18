What's On December: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide
Pub Trivia
Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
Goose Club
Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Bingo Night
Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome
Sink The Pink
Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.
Date: Every Friday
Time: 3pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Barefoot Bowls
Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!
Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome
Wet T-Shirt Comp
The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 8pm-1am
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Matso's Beer Jam Night
Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
Industry Tuesday
This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 9pm
Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome
Trivia Night
There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm!
Date: Every Wednesday Night
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd
Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's
Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar.
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 12pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
Social Tennis
Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members.
Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Junior Basketball
U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 7pm-10:30pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Giant Bubbles
Date: Tuesday, January 5
Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
Margaritas & Masterpieces
This two-hour workshop includes, being artistically guided to create your own masterpiece using artist quality materials. Pick your favourite drink or cocktail to have on arrival. Package also includes cheese platter and light refreshments. $99 per person.
Date: Thursday, January 7
Time: 7:30pm
Location: Pearlers
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Henna
Date: Tuesday, January 12
Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
SamSam - Kids Movie Day
Flying his Sam Saucer, SamSam's life is full of thrilling adventures, facing the dangers of space as a cosmic superhero! Kiosk available with all your favourite movie snacks - popcorn, ice creams, drinks, and chocolates
Date: Wednesday, January 13
Time: 1pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Balloon Planet Art
Date: Tuesday, January 19
Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
Footprince: On The Road Again | Australia Day Weekender
The rebirth of Footprince with special guests Seaside Drifters and King of Hearts
Date: Saturday, January 23
Time: 9pm
Location: Broome Convention Centre
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Out Of This World Face Painting
Date: Tuesday, January 26
Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
Trolls World Tour: Kids Moving Day
When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Kiosk available with all your favourite movie snacks - popcorn, ice creams, drinks and chocolates!
Date: Wednesday, January 27
Time: 12pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
The Seafood & Champagne Dinner
- Lavish hot and cold seafood buffet
- Live music till late
- Coffin bay oysters
- Group bookings available
Time: 8:30pm
Location: Pearlers
