What's On December: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month

Pub Trivia

Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Bingo Night

Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome

Sink The Pink

Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.

Date: Every Friday

Time: 3pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!

Date: Every Friday

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome

Wet T-Shirt Comp

The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!

Date: Every Thursday

Time: 8pm-1am

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Matso's Beer Jam Night Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians! Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

Industry Tuesday This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event! Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 9pm

Trivia Night There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm! Date: Every Wednesday Night

Time: 7pm

Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd

Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar. Date: Every Sunday

Time: 12pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

Social Tennis Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members. Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre

Junior Basketball U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here! Date: Every Thursday

Time: 7pm-10:30pm

Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre

Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Giant Bubbles

Take the kids to enjoy giant bubbles! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is on every Tuesday between 2:30pm and 4:30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!

Date: Tuesday, January 5

Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm

Location: Paspaley Plaza

Margaritas & Masterpieces

This two-hour workshop includes, being artistically guided to create your own masterpiece using artist quality materials. Pick your favourite drink or cocktail to have on arrival. Package also includes cheese platter and light refreshments. $99 per person.

Date: Thursday, January 7

Time: 7:30pm

Location: Pearlers

Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Henna

Take the kids to get some henna! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is on every Tuesday between 2:30pm and 4:30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!

Date: Tuesday, January 12

Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm

Location: Paspaley Plaza

SamSam - Kids Movie Day

Flying his Sam Saucer, SamSam's life is full of thrilling adventures, facing the dangers of space as a cosmic superhero! Kiosk available with all your favourite movie snacks - popcorn, ice creams, drinks, and chocolates

Date: Wednesday, January 13

Time: 1pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Balloon Planet Art

Take the kids to make some balloon planet art! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is on every Tuesday between 2:30pm and 4:30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!

Date: Tuesday, January 19

Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm

Location: Paspaley Plaza

Footprince: On The Road Again | Australia Day Weekender

The rebirth of Footprince with special guests Seaside Drifters and King of Hearts

Date: Saturday, January 23

Time: 9pm

Location: Broome Convention Centre

Little Red Dragons Kids Club - Out Of This World Face Painting

Take the kids to get some out of this world face painting! The Little Red Dragons Kids Club is on every Tuesday between 2:30pm and 4:30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!

Date: Tuesday, January 26

Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm

Location: Paspaley Plaza

Trolls World Tour: Kids Moving Day

When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Kiosk available with all your favourite movie snacks - popcorn, ice creams, drinks and chocolates!

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Time: 12pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

The Seafood & Champagne Dinner

Book in for an exciting evening of fresh seafood, bubbles and live entertainment! $150 per seat - book now by calling 91921221.

- Two-hour Mumm Champagne package

- Lavish hot and cold seafood buffet

- Live music till late

- Coffin bay oysters

- Group bookings available

Date: Saturday, January 30

Time: 8:30pm

Location: Pearlers

The Seafood & Champagne Dinner

