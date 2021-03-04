What's On March: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.

Pub Trivia

Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Bingo Night

Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Sink The Pink

Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.

Date: Every Friday

Time: 3pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!

Date: Every Friday

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Matso's Beer Jam Night Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians! Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

For event details, find out more here Industry Tuesday This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event! Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 9pm

Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome Trivia Night There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm! Date: Every Wednesday Night

Time: 7pm

Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd

For event details, find out more here Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar. Date: Every Sunday

Time: 12pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

For event details, find out more here Social Tennis Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members. Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre

For event details, find out more here Junior Basketball U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here! Date: Every Thursday

Time: 7pm-10:30pm

Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre

For event details, find out more here Broome Courthouse Markets Experience the markets one bite at a time with food vendors offering a variety of international, local and fusion cuisine. Date: Every Saturday

Time: 8am

Location: Broome Courthouse

For event details, find out more here Kids Boxing - Broome Boxing Club Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 5pm

Location: Broome Boxing Club - 4 Clementson Street

For event details, find out more here

Carla Geneve @ The Roey

Catch her on her WA tour.

Date: March 6

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Derby Expo

Come along to the Derby Sportsmen Club on Sunday 7 March to learn all about the local organisations, activities, services and products Derby has on offer.

Date: March 7

Time: 2pm

Location: Derby Sportsman Club

For event details, find out more here

Women's Leadership Forum

The inaugural Women's Leadership Forum will provide a unique opportunity for women in Broome and the greater North West region to establish and experience leadership opportunities within the business community, and to address barriers that inhibit opportunities.

Date: March 10

Time: 8am

Location: University of Notre Dame Broome Campus

For event details, find out more here

Food Sensations

Come along to Broome Community Resource Centre for a hands-on nutrition and cooking experience.

Date: March 10

Time: 10am

Location: Broome Community Resource Centre

For event details, find out more here

Fitzroy Crossing Expo

Join in the fun at the Fitzroy Crossing Expo, where you can find out about local organisations, activities, services and businesses.

Date: March 14

Time: 2pm

Location: Fitzroy Crossing Visitor Centre

For event details, find out more here

Splash Test Dummies

Splash Test Dummies are here, ready to roll out their beach towels and spring into an hour of circus filled hilarity for the whole family.

Date: March 20

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

For event details, find out more here

Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2021

Each year the Ocean Film Festival World Tour will screen over 2 hours of the most inspirational, educational and entertaining films related to the ocean from independent filmmakers both international and Australian.

Date: March 20

Time: 7pm

Location: 8 Carnarvon St, Broome WA 6725, Australia

For event details, find out more here

Stand Up Broome - Live Comedy

A night of laughs and fun with Jon Pinder (UK) and Simone Springer (AU).

Date: March 20

Time: 7.30 pm

Location: 8 Carnarvon St, Broome WA 6725, Australia

For event details, find out more here

Staircase To The Moon

Staircase to the Moon is a natural phenomenon that occurs when a full moon rises over the exposed tidal flats of Roebuck Bay.

Date: March 29, 30, 21

Time: 6.30 pm, 19.16 pm & 20.03pm

Location: The Mangrove

For event details, find out more here.

See all of Broome's Most Comprehensive Events Guide HERE, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.