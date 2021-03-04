What's On March: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide
For Anastasia's Of Broome
Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.
Pub Trivia
Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
Goose Club
Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Bingo Night
Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome
Sink The Pink
Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.
Date: Every Friday
Time: 3pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Barefoot Bowls
Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!
Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome
Matso's Beer Jam Night
Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
Industry Tuesday
This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 9pm
Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome
Trivia Night
There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm!
Date: Every Wednesday Night
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd
Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's
Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar.
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 12pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
Social Tennis
Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members.
Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Junior Basketball
U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 7pm-10:30pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Broome Courthouse Markets
Experience the markets one bite at a time with food vendors offering a variety of international, local and fusion cuisine.
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 8am
Location: Broome Courthouse
Kids Boxing - Broome Boxing Club
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 5pm
Location: Broome Boxing Club - 4 Clementson Street
Carla Geneve @ The Roey
Catch her on her WA tour.
Date: March 6
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Derby Expo
Come along to the Derby Sportsmen Club on Sunday 7 March to learn all about the local organisations, activities, services and products Derby has on offer.
Date: March 7
Time: 2pm
Location: Derby Sportsman Club
Women's Leadership Forum
The inaugural Women's Leadership Forum will provide a unique opportunity for women in Broome and the greater North West region to establish and experience leadership opportunities within the business community, and to address barriers that inhibit opportunities.
Date: March 10
Time: 8am
Location: University of Notre Dame Broome Campus
Food Sensations
Come along to Broome Community Resource Centre for a hands-on nutrition and cooking experience.
Date: March 10
Time: 10am
Location: Broome Community Resource Centre
Fitzroy Crossing Expo
Join in the fun at the Fitzroy Crossing Expo, where you can find out about local organisations, activities, services and businesses.
Date: March 14
Time: 2pm
Location: Fitzroy Crossing Visitor Centre
Splash Test Dummies
Splash Test Dummies are here, ready to roll out their beach towels and spring into an hour of circus filled hilarity for the whole family.
Date: March 20
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2021
Each year the Ocean Film Festival World Tour will screen over 2 hours of the most inspirational, educational and entertaining films related to the ocean from independent filmmakers both international and Australian.
Date: March 20
Time: 7pm
Location: 8 Carnarvon St, Broome WA 6725, Australia
Stand Up Broome - Live Comedy
A night of laughs and fun with Jon Pinder (UK) and Simone Springer (AU).
Date: March 20
Time: 7.30 pm
Location: 8 Carnarvon St, Broome WA 6725, Australia
Staircase To The Moon
Staircase to the Moon is a natural phenomenon that occurs when a full moon rises over the exposed tidal flats of Roebuck Bay.
Date: March 29, 30, 21
Time: 6.30 pm, 19.16 pm & 20.03pm
Location: The Mangrove
4 March 2021
Article by:
