What's On March: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

For Anastasia's Of Broome

Article heading image for What's On March: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.

Pub Trivia

Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table. 

Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Bingo Night

Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!

Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome 
For event details, find out more here

Sink The Pink

Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.

Date: Every Friday
Time: 3pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here 

Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome! 

Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome
For event details, find out more here 

Matso's Beer Jam Night

Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!

Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Industry Tuesday

This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!

Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 9pm 
Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome

Trivia Night

There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm!

Date: Every Wednesday Night
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd
For event details, find out more here

Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's

Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar. 

Date: Every Sunday
Time: 12pm 
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome 
For event details, find out more here

Social Tennis

Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members.

Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday 
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
For event details, find out more here

Junior Basketball

U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here!

Date: Every Thursday
Time: 7pm-10:30pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
For event details, find out more here

Broome Courthouse Markets

Experience the markets one bite at a time with food vendors offering a variety of international, local and fusion cuisine.

Date: Every Saturday
Time: 8am
Location: Broome Courthouse 
For event details, find out more here

Kids Boxing - Broome Boxing Club

Date: Every Wednesday 
Time: 5pm
Location: Broome Boxing Club - 4 Clementson Street
For event details, find out more here

Carla Geneve @ The Roey 

Catch her on her WA tour. 

Date: March 6
Time: 7pm 
Location:  The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here

Derby Expo 

Come along to the Derby Sportsmen Club on Sunday 7 March to learn all about the local organisations, activities, services and products Derby has on offer.

Date: March 7
Time: 2pm 
Location:  Derby Sportsman Club 
For event details, find out more here

Women's Leadership Forum 

The inaugural Women's Leadership Forum will provide a unique opportunity for women in Broome and the greater North West region to establish and experience leadership opportunities within the business community, and to address barriers that inhibit opportunities.

Date: March 10
Time: 8am
Location: University of Notre Dame Broome Campus 

For event details, find out more here

Food Sensations

Come along to Broome Community Resource Centre for a hands-on nutrition and cooking experience.

Date: March 10
Time: 10am 
Location: Broome Community Resource Centre 
For event details, find out more here

Fitzroy Crossing Expo 

Join in the fun at the Fitzroy Crossing Expo, where you can find out about local organisations, activities, services and businesses.

Date: March 14
Time: 2pm  
Location: Fitzroy Crossing Visitor Centre 
For event details, find out more here

Splash Test Dummies 

Splash Test Dummies are here, ready to roll out their beach towels and spring into an hour of circus filled hilarity for the whole family. 

Date: March 20
Time: 6pm  
Location: Broome Civic Centre 
For event details, find out more here

Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2021 

Each year the Ocean Film Festival World Tour will screen over 2 hours of the most inspirational, educational and entertaining films related to the ocean from independent filmmakers both international and Australian.  

Date: March 20
Time: 7pm  
Location: 8 Carnarvon St, Broome WA 6725, Australia
For event details, find out more here

Stand Up Broome - Live Comedy 

A night of laughs and fun with Jon Pinder (UK) and Simone Springer (AU). 

Date: March 20
Time: 7.30 pm  
Location: 8 Carnarvon St, Broome WA 6725, Australia
For event details, find out more here

Staircase To The Moon 

Staircase to the Moon is a natural phenomenon that occurs when a full moon rises over the exposed tidal flats of Roebuck Bay.

Date: March 29, 30, 21
Time: 6.30 pm,  19.16 pm & 20.03pm 
Location: The Mangrove
For event details, find out more here. 

 

See all of Broome's Most Comprehensive Events Guide HERE, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.

In Association With Anastasia's Of Broome

4 March 2021

Article by:

In Association With Anastasia's Of Broome

Whats On Broome
Triple M Broome
events
Listen Live!
Whats On Broome
Triple M Broome
events
Whats On Broome
Triple M Broome
events
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs