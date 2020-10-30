What's On November: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.

Pub Trivia

Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Bingo Night

Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome

Sink The Pink

Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.

Date: Every Friday

Time: 3pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!

Date: Every Friday

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome

Wet T-Shirt Comp

The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!

Date: Every Thursday

Time: 8pm-1am

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice

WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights!

Date: Every Tuesday night

Time: 6:30pm-8pm

Location: Goolarri Media: 7-9 Blackman St, Broome

Matso's Beer Jam Night

Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!

Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

Industry Tuesday

This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!

Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 9pm

Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome

Trivia Night

There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm!

Date: Every Wednesday Night

Time: 7pm

Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd

Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's

Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar.

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 12pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

Social Tennis

Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members.

Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre

Junior Basketball

U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here!

Date: Every Thursday

Time: 7pm-10:30pm

Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre

Santa Paws hosted by SAFE Broome

Santa Paws 2020 is your chance to get your photo taken with your beloved pooch with Santa plus helping raise valuable funds for SAFE Broome. Please keep your puppy or dog on a lead at all times. Just $25 and all money goes to SAFE. They will also be holding a raffle and selling Visions of Broome calendars which $5 goes to SAFE. Cash only event.

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 5pm-8pm

Location: Entrance Point, Broome

Free Costume Making Workshop

COME & CREATE something out of nothing with our TOP DESIGNERS! Got clutter or so-called "Rubbish "? Bring it all to life at our FREE workshops, every weekend leading up to this years WORN ART REVAMPED "TE KORE - A WORLD BEYOND" show.

Date: Saturday, October 31-Sunday, November 1

Time: 3pm-7pm

Location: Broome Lotteries House

Melbourne Cup at The Roey

Watch the race that stops the nation! Enjoy our wonderful brunch grazing table and two-hour rose & champagne package! Beer available as well. Dress to impress with prizes for Fashions Off The Field! Date: Tuesday, November 3

Time: 1pm

Location: Pearlers at The Roey

Worn Art Revamped: Te Kore - A World Beyond

Join us for a spectacular night of local storytelling brought to life with costumes, dance, puppetry, music and circus. Explore the history of the ground on which we live - from the origins of the continents to the stomping grounds of Kimberley coast dinosaurs, to the rise of the many vibrant shades of humanity.

Date: Friday November 6-Saturday, November 7

Time: Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7:30 pm start

Location: Broome Civic Centre

Interclub Barra Fishing Comp

Start booking your accommodation for the Broome Fishing Club VS Mary Island Fishing Club event!

Date: Friday, 6 November-Sunday, November 8

Time: Lines in at 7am Saturday

Location: Willare Bridge Roadhouse

Step Into Volunteering

The Step into Volunteering information sessions are free informal workshops that highlight volunteering to help you find the right opportunity to suit you.

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Time: 12pm-1pm

Location: Broome Community House: Cnr of Weld and Fredrick St

The Roey presents M8 Mewsic

Join the one and only Roey Hotel and M8 Mewsic for a night of all your favourite music. This is event will feature music from the '50s to the present day and you are guaranteed to be on the dance floor! Coupled with Roey's famous hospitality this is an event not to be missed! See you there

Date: Friday, November 13

Time: 10pm-1am

Location: The Roey

Broome Sports Awards 2020

The Broome Sports Awards 2020 are just around the corner! A fun filled evening recognising the dedicated volunteers, finest athletes, coaches and officials within Broome’s Sporting Community.

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 8pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

Little Red Dragons Kids Club - FACE PAINTING

Go and get face painting! Every Tuesday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!

Date: Tuesday, November 17

Time: 4:30pm-6:30pm

Location: Paspaley Plaza

Dash and Splash 2020

The short course is a 2km run with a 200m swim, while the long course is a 4km run with a 400m swim. Take part in the series and see if you can beat everyone or do one event just to give it a go!

Date: Friday, November 27

Time: 5pm-6:30pm

Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre

BPAC's Toy Story Xmas

Join us for an evening of fun, dance, song and laughter as our BPAC Kids present to you their rendition of a Toy Story Xmas! Doors open 5pm For a 5:30pm show. BAR OPEN

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 7:30pm-9pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

BPAC's Toy Story Xmas