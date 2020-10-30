What's On November: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide
For Anastasia's Of Broome
Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.
Pub Trivia
Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Goose Club
Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Bingo Night
Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Sink The Pink
Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.
Date: Every Friday
Time: 3pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Barefoot Bowls
Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!
Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Wet T-Shirt Comp
The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 8pm-1am
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice
WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights!
Date: Every Tuesday night
Time: 6:30pm-8pm
Location: Goolarri Media: 7-9 Blackman St, Broome
Matso's Beer Jam Night
Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Industry Tuesday
This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event!
Date: Every Tuesday
Time: 9pm
Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome
Trivia Night
There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm!
Date: Every Wednesday Night
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd
For event details, find out more here
Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's
Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar.
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 12pm
Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Social Tennis
Social Tennis is on every Tuesday & Thursday night 6-8 pm. ALL welcome. Come down to the courts at BRAC. Spare racquets available. $10 for non-members.
Date: Every Tuesday & Thursday
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
For event details, find out more here
Junior Basketball
U11's Boys and Girls; U13's Boys and Girls; 16 and under Girls and Boys. Register here!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 7pm-10:30pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
For event details, find out more here
Santa Paws hosted by SAFE Broome
Santa Paws 2020 is your chance to get your photo taken with your beloved pooch with Santa plus helping raise valuable funds for SAFE Broome. Please keep your puppy or dog on a lead at all times. Just $25 and all money goes to SAFE. They will also be holding a raffle and selling Visions of Broome calendars which $5 goes to SAFE. Cash only event.
Date: Sunday, November 1
Time: 5pm-8pm
Location: Entrance Point, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Free Costume Making Workshop
COME & CREATE something out of nothing with our TOP DESIGNERS! Got clutter or so-called "Rubbish "? Bring it all to life at our FREE workshops, every weekend leading up to this years WORN ART REVAMPED "TE KORE - A WORLD BEYOND" show.
Date: Saturday, October 31-Sunday, November 1
Time: 3pm-7pm
Location: Broome Lotteries House
For event details, find out more here
Melbourne Cup at The Roey
Watch the race that stops the nation! Enjoy our wonderful brunch grazing table and two-hour rose & champagne package! Beer available as well. Dress to impress with prizes for Fashions Off The Field! Date: Tuesday, November 3
Time: 1pm
Location: Pearlers at The Roey
For event details, find out more here
Worn Art Revamped: Te Kore - A World Beyond
Join us for a spectacular night of local storytelling brought to life with costumes, dance, puppetry, music and circus. Explore the history of the ground on which we live - from the origins of the continents to the stomping grounds of Kimberley coast dinosaurs, to the rise of the many vibrant shades of humanity.
Date: Friday November 6-Saturday, November 7
Time: Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7:30 pm start
Location: Broome Civic Centre
For event details, find out more here
Interclub Barra Fishing Comp
Start booking your accommodation for the Broome Fishing Club VS Mary Island Fishing Club event!
Date: Friday, 6 November-Sunday, November 8
Time: Lines in at 7am Saturday
Location: Willare Bridge Roadhouse
For event details, find out more here
Step Into Volunteering
The Step into Volunteering information sessions are free informal workshops that highlight volunteering to help you find the right opportunity to suit you.
Date: Tuesday, November 10
Time: 12pm-1pm
Location: Broome Community House: Cnr of Weld and Fredrick St
For event details, find out more here
The Roey presents M8 Mewsic
Join the one and only Roey Hotel and M8 Mewsic for a night of all your favourite music. This is event will feature music from the '50s to the present day and you are guaranteed to be on the dance floor! Coupled with Roey's famous hospitality this is an event not to be missed! See you there
Date: Friday, November 13
Time: 10pm-1am
Location: The Roey
For event details, find out more here
Broome Sports Awards 2020
The Broome Sports Awards 2020 are just around the corner! A fun filled evening recognising the dedicated volunteers, finest athletes, coaches and officials within Broome’s Sporting Community.
Date: Saturday, November 14
Time: 8pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
For event details, find out more here
Little Red Dragons Kids Club - FACE PAINTING
Go and get face painting! Every Tuesday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm only at Paspaley Plaza. This is a FREE event!
Date: Tuesday, November 17
Time: 4:30pm-6:30pm
Location: Paspaley Plaza
For event details, find out more here
Dash and Splash 2020
The short course is a 2km run with a 200m swim, while the long course is a 4km run with a 400m swim. Take part in the series and see if you can beat everyone or do one event just to give it a go!
Date: Friday, November 27
Time: 5pm-6:30pm
Location: Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre
For event details, find out more here
BPAC's Toy Story Xmas
Join us for an evening of fun, dance, song and laughter as our BPAC Kids present to you their rendition of a Toy Story Xmas! Doors open 5pm For a 5:30pm show. BAR OPEN
Date: Saturday, November 28
Time: 7:30pm-9pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
For event details, find out more here
See all of Broome's Most Comprehensive Events Guide HERE, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.
30 October 2020
Article by:
In Association With Anastasia's Of Broome