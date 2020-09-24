What's On October: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide
For Anastasia's Of Broome
Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.
Pub Trivia
Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table.
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Goose Club
Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Bingo Night
Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks!
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Sink The Pink
Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week.
Date: Every Friday
Time: 3pm
Location: The Roey: orner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Barefoot Bowls
Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome!
Date: Every Friday
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Wet T-Shirt Comp
The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials!
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 8pm-1am
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice
WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights!
Date: Every Tuesday night
Time: 6:30pm-8pm
Location: Goolarri Media: 7-9 Blackman St, Broome
Trivia Night
There's cash up for grabs Pub Trivia and there's plenty of room for everyone in the beach bar. Get around $20 chicken schnitzels. Free to play from 7pm!
Date: Every Wednesday Night
Time: 7pm
Location: Divers Tavern: 12 Cable Beach Rd
For event details, find out more here
Kids Movie Day - Ice age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Bring the kids to a movie day! The kiosk will be selling all your favourite movie snacks including ice creams, chocolates, drinks and popcorn. Kids Movie Day is in partnership with the Broome Library, who will have dinosaur activities for kids on the day.
Date: Thursday, October 1
Time: 10am-12pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
For event details, find out more here
Kimberley Girl Heats Event
The magic of the Kimberley region is unearthed in the search for Kimberley Girl 2020, with heats 1 and 2 in Broome on Friday October 2nd.
Date: Friday, October 2
Time: 7pm-10pm
Location: Goolarri Amphitheatre
For event details, find out more here
Staircase To The Moon Night Market
The Thursday Night Markets are held at the Town Beach Reserve on Robinson Street every Thursday night from from June to September. Enjoy local cuisine, live music and a variety of local stallholders.
Date: Every Thursday night
Time: 4pm-8pm
Location: Town Beach
For event details, find out more here
80s V 90s Retro Party
Dress up and snap up a prize for best dressed! This two-part show focuses on the best of the 80s and 90s with a bunch of hits for you to enjoy. From Michael Jackson to Britney Spears, it's all happening!
Date: Saturday, October 24
Time: 7pm-11:45pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
For event details, find out more here
ShockOne Broome
Dark Machine Records presents Drum & Bass royalty ShockOne performing at The Roebuck Bay Hotel.
Date: Friday, October 9
Time: 10pm-1am
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Matso's Oktoberfest 2020
Time: 11am-10pm
Location: Matso's Beer
For event details, find out more here
Art for Wellbeing Community Exhibition
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: Primewest Broome Boulevard: 106 Frederick St, Broome
For event details, find out more here
Corporate Jack Attack
Get out of the office, kick off your shoes and challenge your fellow members to an evening on the green! There will be amazing prizes and bragging rights up for grabs! Bowls, business & burgers.
Time: 5pm-8pm
Location: Broome Bowling Club
24 September 2020
Article by:
In Association With Anastasia's Of Broome