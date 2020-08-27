What's On September: Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Pub Trivia Make your way to the Sports Bar at The Roey for some Pub Trivia! It's free to play and better yet, there's over $200 in prizes to be won! Come one, come all! Call 9192 1221 to book a table. Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Damper Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here Matso's Beer Jam Night Get down to Matso's Beer on Tuesday's for their Jam Night! Can you sing? Can you play? Well get on down there and jam with other talented musicians! Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

For event details, find out more here Sink In The Pink Fridays from 3pm! Skimpy barmaids & jackpot up by $250 every week. Date: Every Friday

Time: 3pm

Location: The Roey: orner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here Bingo Night Come on down for a great fun night playing Bingo, great food and great company. The bar is open and you can bring your own snacks! Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Broome RSL: Cnr Barker St and Robinson St, Broome For event details, find out more here Barefoot Bowls Barefoot Bowls is the best value night out in Broome! Date: Every Friday

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Bowling Club: Cnr Louis & Herbert Sts, Broome

For event details, find out more here Staircase To The Moon Night Market The Thursday Night Markets are held at the Town Beach Reserve on Robinson Street every Thursday night from from June to September. Enjoy local cuisine, live music and a variety of local stallholders. Date: Every Thursday night

Time: 4pm-8pm

Location: Town Beach

For event details, find out more here Wet T-Shirt Comp The best night out in Broome! Get in early to avoid disappointment. Ladies free entry & for guys, $10 entry after 8pm. There will be a DJ & drink specials! Date: Every Thursday

Time: 8pm-1am

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here Wasamba: Broome's Carnival Drummers Practice WASAMBA is a diverse group of WA people who have one thing in common - they love getting dressed up in crazy and colourful carnival inspired costumes and playing LOUD percussion rhythms based on Latin American samba music! Come and watch them practice on Tuesday nights! Date: Every Tuesday night

Time: 6:30pm-8pm

Location: Goolarri Media: 7-9 Blackman St, Broome Industry Tuesday This industry night will have DJ Gonzo till late, Beer Jug specials, $7 vodka & $5 pizzas. There will also be a free but from Matso's from 10pm. It's a FREE event! Date: Every Tuesday

Time: 9pm

Location: Pearlers: 33 Carnarvon St, Broome Matso's Crash & Burn Comedy Show Support the team who blew the roof off last year, with some new faces, as they explode back on stage at Matso’s Broome Brewery as part of the 2020 Shinju Matsuri celebrations. Date: Tuesday, September 1 Time: 8pm-10pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

Buggarrigarra Nyurdany

You'll take part in a smoking ceremony conducted by Yawuru elders, then join story tellers on the lawns to hear stories of country and people, and to take part in a meal prepared by our chef Lenny Tang Wei and the staff at Mabu Mayi.

Date: Tuesday, September 1

Time: 5pm-8:30pm

Location: 55 Reid Rd, Cable Beach

For event details, find out more here

Pets In The Park

Bring your pet along to strut their stuff- no entry forms required, you can register your pet on the day. Great prizes to be won for best in show, best dressed and most unusual!

Date: Tuesday, September 1

Time: 4pm-6pm

Location: Town Beach

For event details, find out more here

Senior Citizens Morning Tea

Join for morning tea, serving light refreshments. Hosted by the Lions Club of Broome.

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 10:30am-12pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

For event details, find out more here

Life of Guwan (Yinyja Town Tour)

Lead by Broome local Bart Pigram. Born and bred in Broome Bart has a passion for telling the complete story of life in his home town and educating visitors and locals about the Yawuru culture and history.

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 3pm-6pm

Location: Mangrove Hotel

For event details, find out more here

Willie Creek Pearls Presents Pearl Meat Cook-Off

Broome’s best chefs will create pearl meat masterpieces that ‘celebrate the spirit of Broome’ as they compete for the cook-off crown. Come and taste their creations, enjoy a drink, live music and entertainment!

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 4pm-7pm

Location: Broome Pearl Luggers

For event details, find out more here

Miss Cable Beach Grand Final

The hottest bikini comp in Broome, the annual Miss Cable Beach is BACK! This time, it's the Grand Final where one lady will be crowned Miss Cable Beach.

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 7pm-11pm

Location: Divers Tavern

For event details, find out more here

Hells Bells Back In Black Tour

Hells Bells is back! On tour from Bunbury to Broome and all stops between on the Back In Black 40th Anniversary Tribute Tour 2020.

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 8pm-11pm

Location: Divers Tavern

For event details, find out more here

Broome Speedway (+ Shinju)

Race fans, Broome Speedway is back! There will be bar & canteen facilities, cashless payment preferred.

EFTPOS available.

Date: Friday, September 4 | Saturday, September 5 | Saturday, September 19

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Broome Speedway: 2 Wattle Drive, Broome

For event details, find out more here



Broome Rodeo

The Broome Rodeo Club will be running its first Campdraft in almost 20 years! The Campdraft will be held in conjunction with the Broome Rodeo. Come enjoy the long weekend and catch up on all that drafting we've been missing for the last 5 months! Nominations open soon.

Date: Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26

Time: 3pm-9pm

Location: Broome Rodeo Ground: Broome Rd, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Sunday Sesh & Bedroom DJ at Matso's

Head down to Matso's for another great Sunday session! There will be 3 bars operating - cold beer from the tap, cocktail bar & spirit bar.

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 12pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Rising Sun: Cold Chisel & Jimmy Barnes Tribute

Rising Sun still continues to astonish crowds everywhere with their authentic sound of recreating one of the eighties most successful rock bands Cold Chisel

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 7pm-11:45pm

Location: Divers Tavern

For event details, find out more here

Roeyfest Beer, Food, Wine & Art Festival

Celebrating WA's finest produce, beer, wine and art! Roeyfest will be a fabulous way to try the best that Broome and the state has to offer! Plus experience quality international products that are guaranteed to delight taste buds!

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 1pm-7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Lotterywest Opening Ceremony

Celebrate the opening of Shinju Matsuri with a very special Yawuru Welcome to Country and cultural performances before the traditional waking of Sammy The Dragon.

Date: Saturday, August 29

Time: 5:30pm-6:30pm

Location: Town Beach

For event details, find out more here

LiveLighter Float Parade: The Spirit of Shinju

It is an integral feature of the Shinju Matsuri calendar with Floats representing the diversity of the Broome community, making their way from the Civic Centre to Male Oval cheered on by thousands along the way.

Date: Sunday, August 30

Time: 3:30pm-5pm

Location: Civic Centre to Male Oval

For event details, find out more here

Art Awards Opening & Awards Ceremony

Winners will be announced at the Official Opening on Monday 31st August at the Broome Civic Centre, where attendees will get first viewing of the art and some complimentary nibbles!

Date: Monday, August 31

Time: 6pm-7:30pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

For event details, find out more here

Shinju Matsuri - Chinatown Feast

Set under stars and lanterns, amid a banquet from all your favourite Broome street eats, musical treats, and visual delights. This enchanting new event is a Broome experience not to be missed.



Date: Wednesday, September 2

Time: 6pm-9pm

Location: Carnarvon St, Broome

For event details, find out more

Shinju Matsuri - Floating Lantern Matsuri

Whether your message is personal in memory of a lost loved one, a wish, a prayer or general words of encouragement and happiness for the world – put it on a lantern and watch it commence its peaceful, glowing journey on the evening tide.

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: 4:30pm-7:30pm

Location: Gantheaume Point Road, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Flickerfest

Flickerfest is celebrating 29 years of bringing you the Best of Australian ‘Electrifying Short Films'! They'll be showing Bet Of Australian Shorts & Short Laughs Comedy.



Time: 6:15pm - Best Of Australian Shorts | 8:30pm - Short Laughs Comedy

Location: 6:15pm-10:30pm

Matso's Yum Cha

Matso’s will keep the traditional yum cha service; carts and on-the-spot ordering on top of delicious dim sum a la carte menu, combo and endless pots of Chinese tea. Along with our famous Matso’s Ginger Beer, there will be five other brewery exclusive beers available on the tap for you to wash down your dumplings with!

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 8am-8:30pm

Location: Matso's Beer Broome: 60 Hammersley St, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Sunset Long Table

We invite you onto the Cable Beach to enjoy a selection of taste tantalising canapes followed by a four course seated dining experience accompanied by a selection of beers, wines and signature cocktail on arrival.

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 5pm-10pm

Location: Cable Beach

For event details, find out more here

LiveLighter Festival Finale

Join us for a dazzling display of fireworks made possible by the Broome International Airport and special performances from locally acclaimed artists. Bring a picnic or sample the delights at the food markets for a magical night under the stars.

Date: Sunday, September 6

Time: 5pm-8pm

Location: Cable Beach Amphitheatre

For event details, find out more here

Ngan-ga Burugun: Stories of Country

Set against the mangroves as the water retreats over Roebuck Bay, Ngan-Ga Burugun opens the festival with a storytelling night in reflective celebration of land and life in Broome.

Date: Saturday, August 29

Time: 7:30pm-9pm

Location: Town Beach

For event details, find out more here

Dragon Boat Regatta

The Dragon Boat Regatta is a fun filled day on one of Broome’s most iconic beaches, overlooking the famous Roebuck Bay. Alongside the spectacle of the race itself, there are prizes on offer for everything from best dressed to best decorated marquee, as well as a big raffle and cash bar.

​Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 8:30am

For event details, find out more here

Rhythm & Ride

Rhythm & Ride is the annual campdraft, rodeo and music event hosted in Broome. This event is designed to bring local culture, country, people, food and music together. Event includes Kids Git Up Day, Kids entertainment, music and more!

Date: Friday, September 11 - Saturday September 12

Time: 8am-12am

Location: Broome Rodeo Ground

For event details, find out more here

Broome Chilli Festival

Watch the brave ones take on the chilli eating content, check out the stalls, let the kids visit the kids corner, enjoy the chilli jerky competition and the chilli condiments competition, have a look at the chilli desserts competition, soak up the live music and get stuck into the prizes and giveaways!

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1pm-5pm

Location: Broome Lotteries House

For event details, find out more here

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

Thomas Crane is arguably the best Freddie Mercury in Australia if not the World. Now Thomas Crane and his band Bohemian Rhapsody bring back to life the visual excitement and stage energy for which Queen are renowned.

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

For event details, find out more here