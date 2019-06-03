What's On this weekend across the Far North.

It’s the first round of AFL Cairns- this Saturday.

Get down and support your team as they strap on the boots for the first time this season.

Centrals TB vs- Port at Crathern Oval

Souths vs Saints at Fretwell Park

Lions vs Hawks at Holloways Beach Sporting Complex

Power vs Norths Res. At Power Park

North Cairns Seniors get to rest this week.

Res – 12:30 pm

Seniors- 2:30 pm

Pakmag Easter Eggstravaganza –Sunday 10-11 am at DFO



Join in the fun with an Easter Bonnet Parade, Mega Easter Egg Hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, family fun & so much more! There’s Prizes for best dressed Easter Theme. FREE Event – Proudly sponsored by Triple M.

The Ol’ Skool Motorcycle Show is on This SUNDAY at ELLIS BEACH Bar and Grill – Breakfast from 7 am, Gates open at 9:30 am. Live local Music, Auction. Entry $5.00. Money raised will go towards a Memorial for Toyah Cordingley and local kids in need.

The Northern Pride are home this weekend and going up against Souths-Logan Magpies at Barlow Park. Games from 2:50. The Pride hit the field at 6 pm

2019 Mulgrave Road Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday 9am-12 pm. Huge family fun day and massive Easter egg hunt . ‘Hop the shops’ between 490 – 506 Mulgrave Rd (Joe's Pizza & Ballons Etc). All the shops will be open with special treats to find in store. Cairns Wildlife Rescue will be there fundraising with a range of delicious treats. Great prizes to be won and chocolate eggs to be found. FREE Face Painting!! More info on their Facebook page. Planetarium at DFO

Because you asked for it, the Planetarium is back at the DFO during the School holidays, gaze up at the night sky in their lie-sized planetarium.



Last Day today… get in before it goes! Session times are 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12pm & 12.30pm. Bookings are essential. Booking forms available on the DFO website.

Don't miss out, it'll be out of this world!

Russell Morris at Edge Hill Tavern

Russell Morris is heading back to Cairns for a special ONE NIGHT ONLY performance to celebrate the release of his new album BLACK AND BLUE HEART produced by Nick DiDia and Bernard Fanning

Edge Hill Tavern, Saturday, 13 April 2019 8:00 PM.18 + EVENT. TICKETS FROM OZTIX

8. Time to take a little ‘you time’ this weekend. International Healer and Facilitator Jana Johnson is in Cairns for some workshops in meditation, feminine energy and the chakra system- reconnect to the depth of feminine energy in yourself and your community and learn practices to help you progress toward the ultimate expression of your life. Workshops open to 18+. Saturday and Sunday 9 am-5 pm. Saturday is women only, Sunday is open to both men & women. Chrysalis Relaxation Centre, 129 Mulgrave Road. For Booking and ticketing info visit www.janajohnsonhealingworks.com

9. MARKETS!!! - Far North Queensland Hospital Foundation Market Day is happening at the Cairns Showgrounds 8 am- 2 pm. Entry by donation. Mareeba Markets are on again this Saturday 7:30am to 12:30pm.. Also on the Esplanade Markets Saturday, from 8am to 4pm and the Port Douglas Makets are on again on Sunday. Go on- get in on the Market action