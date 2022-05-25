What's Really Going On With Dangerfield's Calf Injury?

Leigh Montagna told the Midweek Rub that he thinks Geelong aren't telling the entire truth about Patrick Dangerfield's injury.

Joey believes that from experience that Danger's calf may be worse than the Cats are revealing.

“It just seems quite cryptic around Dangerfield’s injuries,” Montagna said.

Joey, Daisy & Duck broke down their experiences with calf injuries and urged the club to give clarity around his condition so footy analyst's don't judge him so harshly.

LISTEN HERE:

“I think this is now just a player who's 32 years of age, who keeps nicking his calf.”

Catch the full Midweek Rub here: