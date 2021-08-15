What's The Matter Parramatta? Sunday Sin-Bin Weigh In On The Eels' Form Slump, Roster Management & Arthur's Future

The Parramatta Eels suffered their fourth straight defeat, going down to a rampant Manly Sea Eagles side 56-10 on Saturday night.

On the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin the panel discussed what's exactly going wrong at the Eels in two parts.

In part one, the team discussed the on-field form slump and players "not looking interested."

PART ONE:

And in Part two the team discuss the off-field drama including issues with captain Clint Gutherson's contract, Brad Arthur's tenure and the club's roster management.

PART TWO:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!