What's The Matter Parramatta? Sunday Sin-Bin Weigh In On The Eels' Form Slump, Roster Management & Arthur's Future
The Parramatta Eels suffered their fourth straight defeat, going down to a rampant Manly Sea Eagles side 56-10 on Saturday night.
On the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin the panel discussed what's exactly going wrong at the Eels in two parts.
In part one, the team discussed the on-field form slump and players "not looking interested."
And in Part two the team discuss the off-field drama including issues with captain Clint Gutherson's contract, Brad Arthur's tenure and the club's roster management.
