What's The Matter Parramatta? Sunday Sin-Bin Weigh In On The Eels' Form Slump, Roster Management & Arthur's Future

The Parramatta Eels suffered their fourth straight defeat, going down to a rampant Manly Sea Eagles side 56-10 on Saturday night. 

On the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin the panel discussed what's exactly going wrong at the Eels in two parts.

In part one, the team discussed the on-field form slump and players "not looking interested."

PART ONE:

And in Part two the team discuss the off-field drama including issues with captain Clint Gutherson's contract, Brad Arthur's tenure and the club's roster management. 

PART TWO:

15 August 2021

