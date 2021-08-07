What's The Matter, Parramatta? The Saturday Scrum On The Eels' Woes

Three consecutive losses has Parramatta on a downwards spiral – but what exactly is going wrong for the Eels?

"They just don't have the players to compete with the top two teams... last night's loss to Souths confirmed that for me," Ryan Girdler told the Saturday Scrum.

Triple M's Brent Read said Eels coach Brad Arthur is on 'thin ice'.

"They're definitely going to be 'the story' for the next five or six weeks. Parramatta will drop out of the top four, you would imagine," Ready said.

"Brad's going to have to do a really good job to stop it from falling apart."

