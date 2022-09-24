What Should Optus Customers Do Now?

Optus customers as far back as 2017 are advised they could be at risk of identity theft after the major telco on Thursday confirmed it had come under a malicious cyber-attack.

Customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, driver's licence numbers, passport or numbers, addresses could have been compromised in the attack.

Payment detail and account passwords have not been jeopardised.

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said while the motive behind the cyber-attack is not yet known, "heightened vigilance" was needed.

Optus advises that if you suspect you're at risk you should do the following:

Look out for any suspicious or unexpected activity across your online accounts, including your bank accounts. Make sure to report any fraudulent activity immediately to the related provider.

Look out for contact from scammers who may have your personal information. This may include suspicious emails, texts, phone calls or messages on social media.

Never click on any links that look suspicious and never provide your passwords, or any personal or financial information.

To help protect against fraud, customers are encouraged to look to reputable sources such as:

If you believe your account has been compromised, you can contact us via My Optus App – which remains the safest way to contact Optus, or call us on 133 937 for consumer customers and 133 343 for business customers

The telco has advised they will not be sending links in any emails or SMS messages.

