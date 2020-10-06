What The 2020 Budget Means For Mackay & The Whitsundays Workers & Families

Nine New Mackay reported on the handing down of the 2020 Budget last night.

The overwhelming winners of the 2020 budget are taxpayers, particularly those who earn under $120,000.

These low and middle-income earners will pay up to $2745 less tax this year as the government brings forward widely anticipated tax cuts as well as a one-off tax relief that will see Aussies keep more of their pay.

Some $17.8 billion is being spent on reducing the tax bill for ordinary Australians, who are being encouraged to go and spend their windfall in their local communities.

WINNERS

Tradies

Australian tradespeople stand to benefit in a number of ways from the Coalition’s 2020 budget.

The government has pledged an additional $1 billion to its guarantee of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation, meaning more new properties will be built.

Additionally, tradies are set to see the windfall of the government’s HomeBuilder program, which provides eligible owner-occupiers with a grant of $25,000 to build a new home or to complete extensive renovations.

There’s also plenty of work: the government has committed $14 billion to road and rail infrastructure projects, meaning an additional 40,000 jobs on work sites across the country.

Business owners

Aussie small to medium business owners – those who operate a business with a turnover of under $5 billion – are being heavily encouraged to hire young Aussies.

But gaining cheaper employees is just the tip of the iceberg for business owners.

From 7.30pm today until June 30, 2022 the government is allowing businesses with a turnover of up to $5 billion to deduct the full cost of eligible depreciable assets of any value.

That means new tools and equipment for tradies, cars and trucks for logistics, laptops and gadgets for IT workers – the list is endless.

It doesn’t end there either.

The government will also allow companies with turnover of up to $5 billion to offset losses against previous profits on which tax has been paid.

This means when businesses submit their tax returns in the coming end of financial year they may elect to receive a refund on tax they have already paid.

Jobseekers under the age of 35

Young people aged 16 to 35 who are currently receiving welfare payments will soon become very attractive hires to new business thanks to the budget’s JobMaker Hiring Credit.

As part of the credit, businesses who hire eligible young people will receive $200 a week if they hire a person aged 16 to 29 years, or $100 a week if they hire an eligible young person aged 30 to 35.

New hires must work at least 20 hours per week.

Farmers

A special regional package of $550 million has been announced to help farmers and those in Australia’s regions to recover from the financial effects of COVID-19.

Part of this will include $250 million aimed at increasing regional tourism and $30.3 million to improve mobile and broadband services in rural areas.

More than $150 million will be spent over four years to help farmers recover from drought and prepare for future droughts.

Women

The budget also included special measures for women, which Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures showed were unfairly left out of the workforce as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

To combat this, the government has announced $240.4 million towards developing more employment opportunities for women, as well as programs designed to increase the number of women in STEM fields like maths and technology.

An additional $35.9 million will be spent in expanding the Boosting Female Founders initiative, which provides women entrepreneurs to mentoring and business advice.

The environment

The environment was an unlikely winner in the budget, after the government pledged to ban the export of waste plastic, paper, tyres and glass.

This will stop 645,000 tonnes of waste ending up in Australian landfill.

Additionally, $47.4 million will be spent in helping environmentalists manage the country’s waterways.

LOSERS

Childcare

The childcare sector, which remained one of – if not the only – sector to be excluded from JobKeeper, did not receive extra significant money in the budget.

With parents returning to work, and kids to school, many expected there would be some announcement to ease the burden of placing children in childcare while their parents added to the economy.

Retail

It’s been the most catastrophic retail year on record, with numerous big brands shutting up shop or folding altogether as Aussies shun physical stores and head online.

Despite loud calls from industry bodies, there was no cash splash for retailers struggling to digitise their business beyond the already announced $24.7 million Digital Business Plan.

Despite this, retailers will still be able to access the government’s JobMaker plan and hire cheap labour, as well as minimise their tax losses and assets bought for the business.

Underperforming superannuation funds

Super funds which fail to perform to an industry standard may face tough government intervention after the budget revealed $17.9 billion will be spent over 10 years to hold funds to account for underperformance.

Additionally, super funds will now follow employees between jobs – as opposed to being asked to supply super fund details at the time of hiring.

Cyber hackers

They’re losers every day of the week, but cyber hackers are going to find running scams more difficult after the government announced an additional $201.5 million cyber security package aimed at pumping up the resources of the Australian Federal Police.

Additionally, the government is spending $128.1 million to shore up its cyber defences after it was revealed that a “significant” attack could impact the country for four weeks, costing $30 billion and 163,000 jobs.