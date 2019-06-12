What The Severe Weather Warnings Mean For Motorists

Stay safe on the roads

Jessica Ambler

It's more important than ever to take care on the roads as the Bureau of Meteorology have issued severe weather warnings.

The warnings were issued to the following places...

  • Horsham
  • Warrnambool
  • Bendigo
  • Shepparton
  • Seymour
  • Maryborough
  • Ballarat
  • Geelong
  • Melbourne
  • Wodonga
  • Wangaratta
  • Traralgon
  • Bairnsdale

Vic Roads are urging drivers to take extra care with the dangerous conditions and to pull over safely then wait for the weather to pass if it gets too heavy. Remember, speed limits can also change during dangerous weather so be sure to look out for changing signage.

So you know what that means, no speeding and watch out for cyclists and pedestrians. The roads will be slippery so make sure there's enough space between cars as the breaking distance grows during rainy weather.

For more information click HERE.

