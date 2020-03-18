What The Updated COVID-19 Plan Means For The Australian Music Industry

JUST IN

Article heading image for What The Updated COVID-19 Plan Means For The Australian Music Industry

This morning Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced updated plans, in relation to the current COVID-19, that will make a significant impact on the Australian music industry.

We've broken it down for you:

Of course; in these crazy times, washing your hands is of the utmost importance.

For an update on cancelled and postponed gigs:

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Cassie Walker

18 March 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Music industry
Listen Live!
Music industry
Music industry
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs