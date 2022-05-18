What To Do If You've Just Tested Positive For Covid And Still Need To Vote?

As the federal election edges closer, the first question for some Australians who have just contracted Covid, and cannot attend a polling booth on Saturday will be: how to cast my vote?

The Australian Electorate Commission (AEC) has confirmed its emergency phone voting system for those isolating at home with Covid opened 6.01pm on Tuesday 17 May.

But the AEC warns this is an emergency measure that "should only be a last resort".

"Given the situation that we have now across all states and territories, and close contact rules being no longer, we're really just talking about Covid-positive voters," AEC spokesperson Evan Ekin-Smyth told SBS News.

"People who don't have Covid can all come out and vote using the normal voting options: in-person on the day, in-person through a two-week early voting period (from 9 May), or by casting a postal vote.

How it works:

First of all Covid-infected voters must register on the AEC website, providing personal details and evidence of having coronavirus and needing to vote.

Once online, they must declare they have not already voted, and have been required to isolate or quarantine with Covid.

Voters will then choose a PIN and be provided with a registration number.

Then when phone lines open from Wednesday 6:01pm, voters can call the call centre.

The telephone voting system is then a two-step process: a call to register, and a call to vote.

"That [first] call will be all about marking you off the electoral roll, and you will also be asked to choose a unique code for your second call," Mr Ekin-Smyth said.

"Your second call will be to cast a vote."

Mr Ekin-Smyth said the two-call system provides anonymity, preserving Australian democracy.

Phone voting will be available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and is also available to those who are blind or have low vision, or who are working in Antarctica.

