What to gift when they have it all

We’ve all been there. Christmas morning, huddled around the present pile, watching everyone unwrap our gifts with squeals of delight and excitement. Then… it gets to them. The person who annoyingly has it all and is impossible to buy for. They open our gifts with a half-hearted smile and the admission they’ve “already got one.” Well not this year, friends! Up your game and surprise even the hardest to please, with these great ideas from Harvey Norman.

Wifi Smart Art Frame

With access to over 40,000 masterpieces, they can bring each brushstroke to life in crisp and vivid digital display.

DSH Release & Drop Device Drone

Drone piloting goes next level with an interactive addition to improve payload release and drop. Super nifty!

Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB

Equipped with a large 6.4" Infinity-U Display, dual camera, long lasting battery and powerful performance. ‘Tis the stuff of phoning legend!

Belkin QI Wireless Charging Pad

Help them ditch the cables and adapters – this bad boy charges compatible smartphones without wires. You guys – that means wireless!

Epson Portable Projector

Can your pal project anywhere, anytime from the device with uncompromised brightness regardless of lighting conditions? Well, they can now!

Dyson Hot and Cool Fan Heater

Whether humid scorcher or chilly overnighter, keep them comfy with this stylishly safe and ergonomic wonder.

With Harvey Norman, knocking Christmas gifts out of the park is easier than chewing on a candy cane. And boy, is that easy!