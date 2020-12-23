What To Include In Your Disaster Emergency Kit This Storm Season
Are you prepared?
It's never too early to start preparing for the Australian storm season and Queensland Country Bank and CGU Insurance have got some great tips to help us get ready.
One of the most important ways you can get ready is by packing an emergency kit for every member of your household.
These packs should be ready to grab at a moments notice when an emergency warning is issued.
By keeping your emergency kit fully stocked, and in a safe, accessible location in your home, you could save your family precious minutes in an evacuation, or survive on essential items in case of isolation from regular resources.
However, it can be overwhelming to know what to include or exclude in an emergency kit.
Here are some of the items you might consider adding to your packs as we look ahead to the storm season...
- Water
- Non-perishable food
- First aid kit, including any prescription medication
- Torch
- Spare batteries
- Matches
- Copies of important documents, including your insurance policy, on a USB stick or in sealable plastic bags
- Portable radio
- Change of clothes and footwear
- Sleeping bags or blankets
- Toiletries including soap, hand sanitiser, alcohol wipes, toilet paper, tissues, toothpaste and sanitary items
- Cash
- Any essential items for pets
- Whistle to signal for help
- Garbage bags
- Tarp for emergency shelter
- Extra pairs of prescription glasses
Along with your emergency kit, keep additional items in your car such as:
- Emergency flares
- Car phone charger
- Jumper cables
- Tool kit
- Blankets
This article was written in association with Queensland Country Bank and CGU Insurance
Promotion ends 28 Feb 2021. For more information, head to www.queenslandcountry.bank.
