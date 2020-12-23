What To Include In Your Disaster Emergency Kit This Storm Season

It's never too early to start preparing for the Australian storm season and Queensland Country Bank and CGU Insurance have got some great tips to help us get ready.

One of the most important ways you can get ready is by packing an emergency kit for every member of your household.

These packs should be ready to grab at a moments notice when an emergency warning is issued.

By keeping your emergency kit fully stocked, and in a safe, accessible location in your home, you could save your family precious minutes in an evacuation, or survive on essential items in case of isolation from regular resources.

However, it can be overwhelming to know what to include or exclude in an emergency kit.

Here are some of the items you might consider adding to your packs as we look ahead to the storm season...

Water

Non-perishable food

First aid kit, including any prescription medication

Torch

Spare batteries

Matches

Copies of important documents, including your insurance policy, on a USB stick or in sealable plastic bags

Portable radio

Change of clothes and footwear

Sleeping bags or blankets

Toiletries including soap, hand sanitiser, alcohol wipes, toilet paper, tissues, toothpaste and sanitary items

Cash

Any essential items for pets

Whistle to signal for help

Garbage bags

Tarp for emergency shelter

Extra pairs of prescription glasses

Along with your emergency kit, keep additional items in your car such as:

Emergency flares

Car phone charger

Jumper cables

Tool kit

Blankets

