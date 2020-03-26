What You Need To Know About Centrelink Benefits

Senator Anne Ruston, Minister for Families and Social Services, has told Clairsy, Matt and Kymba everything you need to know with regards to Centrelink and what you need to do in this post Coronavirus craziness.

We're not even going to try and summarise it. Here she is with the full chat.

LISTEN:

Senator Ruston clarifies a few things in the chat above, including the eligibility for household incomes who go down to one income in the wake of what's going on right now.

It's been an awful week for Australians. Senator Ruston states:

"The focus for me at the moment is to make sure that I am putting things in place so I can catch the people who are most vulnerable and most distressed, first"

Trying time indeed!