What You Need To Know About The iPhone 14 Range

Apple has unveiled its new features of the iPhone 14 range, allowing users to stay connected no matter where they or what they’re doing.

All models of the iPhone 14 range will have the ability to send emergency messages through satellite connectivity while the iPhone 14 Pro models are equipped with an ‘always-on’ feature like its watches that lets notification addicts stay up to date all day, every day.

You don’t have to buy a new phone to enjoy fresh features yourself, with iOS 16 launching on September 13 equipped with the ability to edit iMessages, using widgets on the lock screen and, multi-stop routing on Apple Maps.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said the new features makes “iPhone more essential than ever”.

“Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities.”

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 range begin on Friday, with the retail release set for September 16 – except the iPhone 14 Plus which is delayed until October 7.

