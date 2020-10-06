What You Need To Know About The Upcoming Bulky Goods Kerbside Collection
Spring cleaning, here we come!
Narrandera Shire Council
Narrandera Shire Council has announced a kerbside collection of bulky goods the week commencing October 12th, 2020.
It's the perfect excuse to start your spring cleaning as we get ready for the warmer months. Get rid of old furniture, mattresses, non-recyclable household items, and more.
Council has also reminded that the following should not be included in your kerbside collection:
- Items over 1.8m long
- Heavy items that can’t be safely moved by two people
- Liquid or business waste
- E-waste, specifically TVs, computers
- Car parts, tyres, oils
- Sheet glass, mirrors, windows, glass tables
- Building material, including insulation, brick, rubble, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, asbestos
- Hazardous waste, including smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, gas bottles, chemicals, paint, car batteries
- Vegetation, recyclable material, household garbage
- Polystyrene beads, put these in a strong plastic bag, expel the air and seal. Place the bag in the green lidded bin
- Small items like knives, forks and spoons (Nothing smaller than a toaster)
For more information, visit www.council.nsw.gov.au.
