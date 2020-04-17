What You Need To Know For This Weekend's Together At Home Online Music Festival

All week we've been banging on about the massive online music festival Lady Gaga has curated and now we've got all the details on how you can watch it.

Headed by Paul McCartney and Elton John the lineup made up of the world's best musicians and comedians is the online version of Live Aid.

If you're up at 4am (AEST) you can stream the digital version of the event via Twitter, Twitch or Youtube and stream it and make a donation on the Global Citizen Facebook

The next time you can catch the event is at 10am (AEST) on the TV broadcast which will be airing on Channel Ten, MTV and Channel 7 at 10am.

If you want to kick back and listen to the event, then grab it on Apple Music.

