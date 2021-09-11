Four-time premiership winner Wendell Sailor has hit back at critics of Ryan Papenhuyzen's 'disrespectful' field goal in the Melbourne Storm's 40-12 victory over Manly.

With the result already beyond doubt, Papenhuyzen stepped back and snapped a two-point field goal – which some slammed as 'unnecessary'.

"I think it's great, you've got to put that practice in. It's so skilful," Sailor told the Dead Set Legends of the 41-metre effort.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!