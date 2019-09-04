WHATCHA GONNA DO: The Trailer For The New Bad Boys Movie Just Dropped And *Fist Bumps*

They're baaaack.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence may have been teasing a third Bad Boys movie for close to 10 years but after a confirmation photo of them on-set earlier this year, we finally have the first trailer.

Bad Boys For Life - see what they did there? - sees the two original stars return after a 16-year hiatus.

They're still working in Miami, there's still plenty of shoot-'em-up and explosion scenes and Smith and Lawrence still have that bad cop, goofy cop bit down pat.

But age is catching up with them, so it's time to leave more of a legacy than "body shots and bodies" i.e. they're going to take down a Miami cartel boss.

Seems legit.

Bad Boys For Life is tipped to hit cinemas in January next year; check out the trailer below.

