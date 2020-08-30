When Brendan Fevola Told Ross Lyon To 'Go Get ****ed' During A VFL Game

The Sunday Rub's latest segment gave us this hilarious story of Brendan Fevola giving then-Carlton assistant Ross Lyon a cheeky little clip during a VFL game!

In The Sunday Rub's new segment - Choose One - the guys were all weighing up whether you'd take Brendan Fevola or Brian Taylor as a player.

Lyon was at Carlton for five years as an assistant and VFL coach, in Fev's early days at the Blues, and gave us this impromptu story of Fev giving him a clip midway through a reserves game.

"Parko (David Parkin) goes 'GET HIM OFF!' And (Wayne) Brittain goes 'leave him oooonnnn!'" he recalled.

"I was a bit stuck as a young coach!"

ROSS LYON'S FEV STORY:

