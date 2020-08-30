When Brendan Fevola Told Ross Lyon To 'Go Get ****ed' During A VFL Game

"What happened?"

Article heading image for When Brendan Fevola Told Ross Lyon To 'Go Get ****ed' During A VFL Game

Image: Triple M/Getty

The Sunday Rub's latest segment gave us this hilarious story of Brendan Fevola giving then-Carlton assistant Ross Lyon a cheeky little clip during a VFL game!

In The Sunday Rub's new segment - Choose One - the guys were all weighing up whether you'd take Brendan Fevola or Brian Taylor as a player.

Lyon was at Carlton for five years as an assistant and VFL coach, in Fev's early days at the Blues, and gave us this impromptu story of Fev giving him a clip midway through a reserves game.

"Parko (David Parkin) goes 'GET HIM OFF!' And (Wayne) Brittain goes 'leave him oooonnnn!'" he recalled.

"I was a bit stuck as a young coach!"

ROSS LYON'S FEV STORY:

Don’t miss a moment of the Sunday Rub and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.

Ethan Meldrum

21 hours ago

Article by:

Ethan Meldrum

AFL
Carlton Blues
Ross Lyon
The Sunday Rub
Listen Live!
AFL
Carlton Blues
Ross Lyon
The Sunday Rub
AFL
Carlton Blues
Ross Lyon
The Sunday Rub
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs