When Daisy Looked After Bernie At The Tribunal

Triple M Footy's very own Dale Thomas & Bernie Vince told a cracking yarn about the time Daisy looked after Bernie at the tribunal.

The incident occurred in their last game against each other in 2018 when the Blues took on the Dees.

Vince couldn't believe that Thomas got back up after the hit and the pair agreed he probably should have copped 2-3 weeks.

LISTEN HERE:

"If I had of laid down you would have got 2 weeks!," Daisy said.

This was a ripper chat!

