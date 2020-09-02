When JB Got A Hold Of Spud’s Famous Makeup Email

With the anniversary of Danny Frawley’s death approaching, we’re looking back on some of his best moments from his legendary Saturday Rub days.

And what better place to start than with the famous makeup email from 2011, when some correspondence accidentally went from Spud to the wrong person and ended up in JB’s hands.

LISTEN HERE:

The moment at around 3:15 when Spud realises what’s going down is an all time classic!

