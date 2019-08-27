When You Can Expect To See Back Burning In Townsville

Townsville City Council’s hazard reduction program is continuing until the end of September, and now you can prepare by knowing when.

This week, controlled burns will be finalised in Deeragun around Geaney Lane and Innes Drive.

Over the coming weeks, other hazard reduction burns will be completed in Rowes Bay, Cungulla and along Ross River Road.

Council asks residents to take care, follow any directions from staff during the burns and to take appropriate precautions if they have a medical condition affected by smoke.

The controlled burns will reduce long grass that may fuel fires and are being conducted in partnership with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Round Mountain Rural Fire Brigade (RFB).

Upcoming burns:

28/8 – Deeragun/Saunders Creek Area

4/9 – Rowes Bay (next to the Sustainability Centre)

11 & 12/9 – Cungulla (behind the Community Centre)

22/9 – Ross River (Along Riverway Drive, between Gollogly Lane and Allambie Lane)

