When You Can See The Eclipse Today

A partial eclipse for most the country

Article heading image for When You Can See The Eclipse Today

Getty Images

People all over Australia today will turn their attention to the sky to witness what they can of the solar eclipse.

While a total solar eclipse will be visible in only some parts of Australia – including Exmouth and Barrow Heads in Western Australia – the rest of the country will witness a partial eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth.

The moon must perfectly “block” the sun in order to be classed a solar eclipse – meaning it has to have the exact height and alignment.

Solar eclipses occur every 18 months in different locations in the world and last on average all of a minute, but it takes about 375 years for a solar eclipse to reoccur at the same point on earth.

Post

What if the sun isn’t completely covered?

If the moon is a bit further away from Earth, it doesn’t cover all of the sun, resulting in an annular eclipse, in which a fiery ring of sunlight is visible. 

In a partial eclipse, the view of the sun is partially blocked.

When can I see the eclipse?

Each capital city has a slightly different time to when maximum eclipse will be visible.

Exmouth in WA will see a total eclipse (100%), while the rest of the capital cities will all witness varying percentages of the sun covered.

Adelaide: 1:30pm (32%)

Brisbane: 2:44pm (27%)

Canberra: 2:22pm (19%)

Darwin: 1:52pm (85%)

Hobart: 2:06pm (13%)

Melbourne: 2:09pm (21%)

Perth: 11:21am (77%)

19 April 2023

Solar Eclipse
Space
Australia
