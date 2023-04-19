When You Can See The Eclipse Today
A partial eclipse for most the country
People all over Australia today will turn their attention to the sky to witness what they can of the solar eclipse.
While a total solar eclipse will be visible in only some parts of Australia – including Exmouth and Barrow Heads in Western Australia – the rest of the country will witness a partial eclipse.
What is a solar eclipse?
A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth.
The moon must perfectly “block” the sun in order to be classed a solar eclipse – meaning it has to have the exact height and alignment.
Solar eclipses occur every 18 months in different locations in the world and last on average all of a minute, but it takes about 375 years for a solar eclipse to reoccur at the same point on earth.
What if the sun isn’t completely covered?
If the moon is a bit further away from Earth, it doesn’t cover all of the sun, resulting in an annular eclipse, in which a fiery ring of sunlight is visible.
In a partial eclipse, the view of the sun is partially blocked.
When can I see the eclipse?
Each capital city has a slightly different time to when maximum eclipse will be visible.
Exmouth in WA will see a total eclipse (100%), while the rest of the capital cities will all witness varying percentages of the sun covered.
Adelaide: 1:30pm (32%)
Brisbane: 2:44pm (27%)
Canberra: 2:22pm (19%)
Darwin: 1:52pm (85%)
Hobart: 2:06pm (13%)
Melbourne: 2:09pm (21%)
Perth: 11:21am (77%)
