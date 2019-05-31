"When You're Judged, It Hurts": Daly Cherry-Evans Opens Up On How He's Portrayed In The Media

Daly Cherry-Evans is a polarising figure in rugby league.

Since, he decided to backflip on a deal with the Gold Coast Titans to stay with the Manly Sea Eagles, there's been an ugly divide.

From being called a "filthy cockroach" from those within his home state to now being named captain of the Maroons - arguably Queensland's most important sporting team - It's been a long and tough ride for DCE.

And now the 30-year-old has opened up on those tough times speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with Dobbo.

In an extremely honest and candid chat with Dobbo, Cherry-Evans also opened up on the time he conceded he will never play Origin again and what it means to him to captain Queensland.