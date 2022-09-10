Where Did It All Go Wrong For The Reigning Premiers?

The Dead Set Legends team dissect the fallout from Melbourne's semi final loss to Brisbane, and what it means for the Dees moving forward.

Melbourne looked every bit a dominant force halfway through the season, claiming 10 straight wins off the back of their 2021 Premiership triumph.

Yet it all unravelled over the past fortnight for the Demons, being eliminated in straight sets.

"Some big cracks appeared in this Melbourne side," Jay Clark said.

Assessing Melbourne's strengths at centre bounces, Clark believes it's an "unsustainable" brand of footy.

"You can't put all your eggs in one basket."

