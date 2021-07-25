Where Do The Blues Go From Here?

Wayne Carey has put the heat on the Blues on the Sunday Rub, saying that this season was a "massive fail" after their dismal performance against the bottom-placed Kangaroos.

Explaining that Carlton's improvement has wavered throughout the year, the pressure is on David Teague after another poor showing defensively.

"This team for me, I had playing finals footy this year ... For me it's a massive fail."

BT reeled off Carlton's run home in the final four rounds, with St. Kilda, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide and GWS their opponents.

"The way they played yesterday, they won't win any of those." Carey said.

