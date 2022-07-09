Where Does Alistair Clarkson's Coaching Future Now Sit?

With the Gold Coast tying Stuart Dew to the club on a fresh two-year deal during the week, the Dead Set Legends discussed what it means for Alistair Clarkson.

The former champion Hawthorn mentor looms as the most lucrative coaching free agent in recent memory, but the DSL team mused just how many teams are left that 'Clarko' may want to be at.

Clarkson's former home as a player may be a standout, according to Jay Clark.

"North Melbourne are going to go all chips in for Alistair Clarkson," Jay Z told Joey Montagna and Kath Loughnan.

"And the AFL has to support that."

