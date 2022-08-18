Where Does Patrick Dangerfield Rank Among The Modern Greats?

Ahead of Patrick Dangerfield’s 300th game this weekend, the Midweek Rub crew — Joey Montagna, Wayne Carey, Daisy Thomas and Damian Barrett — debated where he stands among the pantheon of the modern greats of the game.

In his 299 game career — 154 at Adelaide and 145 at Geelong — Dangerfield has amassed 314 goals, 230 Brownlow votes, eight All-Australian blazers, four best and fairests, a Brownlow Medal, a Leigh Matthews Trophy for being MVP, and an AFL Coaches Association Player of the Year award.

As Joey said, the only piece left to complete Dangerfield’s resume is the one he wants the most — a premiership medallion.

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed how Ben Rutten has been treated, Alastair Clarkson’s decision, a preview of the massive Carlton v Collingwood clash and more.

