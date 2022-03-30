Where Does Selwood Rank Amongst The Greatest Captains Ever

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood is set to break Stephen Kernahan's long-standing games captained record on the weekend.

Duck discussed his standing amongst the greatest captains in the history of the game in the Midweek Rub alongside Joey, Daisy and Damo.

"I think Selwood sits comfortably alongside Kernahan, [Michael] Voss, Paul Kelly as the best captains that I’ve seen in the game..."

LISTEN HERE:

Duck made sure to point out the one captains record that Selwood is yet to break!

Catch the full Midweek Rub here: