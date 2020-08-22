“Where’s The Club?” | Ryan Girdler Questions Broncos Board Over Tevita Pangai Jnr Drama
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
Triple M's Ryan Girdler has slammed the Brisbane Broncos management for their handling of the Tevita Pangai Junior drama.
"Where's the club in all of this? That's what I don't understand," Girdler told Triple M's Saturday Scrum.
