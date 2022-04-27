Where Should Nat Fyfe Play When He Comes Back?

Wayne Carey says that Nat Fyfe should play forward when he comes back into the fold for Freo — regardless of what Fyfe himself would prefer.

LISTEN HERE:

"He has to play forward," Duck said on the Midweek Rub.

"That’s interesting in itself, because he’s on record in the most recent off-season that that experiment last year he didn’t like," Damo replied.

"Well hang on," Duck said.

"When did Nat Fyfe be the coach of Fremantle?

The tail doesn’t wag the dog."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

The Midweek Rub boys also discussed Jack Ginnivan, who will win the Coleman from here and asked if the Dees can go undefeated.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!