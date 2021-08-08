Where Should The AFL Finals Be Played?
On The Sunday Rub
The Sunday Rub debated various locations for the AFL Finals series, with Melbourne currently unable to host crowds due to lockdown restrictions.
"The finals campaign is hanging by a thread in Melbourne," Jay said.
"In 14 days there'll be some key decisions made on the finals series, and where it will be played."
The Sunday panel outlined the potential of Perth hosting a "finals festival" among other ideas.
The consensus feeling was that having full crowds at the footy would allow for a much better spectacle and atmosphere.
"I don't see how we could possibly go forward with a finals campaign where on Wednesday we have zero cases, [and] by Friday we're in lockdown."